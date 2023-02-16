Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xerox Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:19:24 2023-02-16 pm EST
16.90 USD   -1.26%
02:10pXerox Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25/Share; Payable May 1 to Shareholders on March 31
MT
01:36pXerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
02/07Northstar weighs sale of Singapore's Innovalues in over $377mln deal - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

02/16/2023 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20.00 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:10pXerox Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25/Share; Payable May 1 to Shareholders on March 3..
MT
01:36pXerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
02/07Northstar weighs sale of Singapore's Innovalues in over $377mln deal - sources
RE
02/07Keypoint Intelligence Recognizes Xerox with BLI 2023 Smart Workplace Software Line of t..
AQ
01/26Earnings Flash (XRX) XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.89
MT
01/26Earnings Flash (XRX) XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $1.94B
MT
01/26Transcript : Xerox Holdings Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
01/26Xerox Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues 2023 Revenue Guidance
MT
01/26Xerox Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
01/26Xerox Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 045 M - -
Net income 2022 -432 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,53x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 2 665 M 2 665 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,11 $
Average target price 12,97 $
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven John Bandrowczak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John G. Bruno President & Chief Operating Officer
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Larry Nelson Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.19%2 665
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.92%34 525
CANON INC.1.33%21 882
SHIMADZU CORPORATION5.47%8 668
TECAN GROUP AG-4.80%5 403
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.1.89%4 654