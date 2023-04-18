Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Xerox Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
14.75 USD   +1.65%
08:02aXerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
04/11Xerox Launches New Solutions to Improve Hybrid Workplace Productivity and Security
BU
04/10Xerox Holding Corporation Receives a Shareholder Proposal from Kenneth Steiner
CI
Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2023 First-Quarter Results

04/18/2023 | 08:02am EDT
 Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25th, to discuss the company’s 2023 first-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN: 8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023
 
WHAT: Review of Xerox’s 2023 first-quarter results
 
WHO: Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer, Xerox
Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox
AUDIO
WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cdu6bi2g or
www.news.xerox.com/Investors.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com.

For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2023
