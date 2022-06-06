Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Xerox Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
18.80 USD   -1.83%
XEROX : Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant a Tree for Every Employee
PU
Xerox Announces Early Results of Tender Offer
BU
Xerox Promotes Joanne Collins Smee to Executive Vice President and President, Americas
AQ
Xerox : Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant a Tree for Every Employee

06/06/2022 | 09:12am EDT
NORWALK, Conn. -

In honor of World Environment Day, Xerox today announced a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant nearly 23,000 trees - one for each Xerox employee - contributing to the nonprofit's global reforestationefforts while also educating employees on how they can make a meaningful difference for the environment. The partnership coincides with this year's World Environment Day focus on thecontinuation of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, a global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands.

"Partners like Xerox help us achieve the scale needed to drive meaningful impact through trees," saidDan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "It's going to take organizations of all types and sizes coming together to make a difference. We are grateful for their commitment."

The Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees over the past 50 years through efforts that improve forests and communities of greatest need worldwide.

"Xerox has a long history of innovating for a better future - which includes a better future for our planet. We have a social responsibility to do what's best for the environment, and we're excited to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation toplant treesand help spread greater awareness while doing our part to drive sustainability efforts," said Michele Cahn, vice president of Global Government Affairs, Sustainability & Citizenship at Xerox. "In addition to the partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Xerox is launching its own customized GHG reduction training program for all employees to ensure we remain at the forefront of driving to net zero by 2040."

Reforestation efforts will take place in British Columbia, Canada; Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.; Community Forest Trust, U.K.; and Accion Andia, Andes Mountains.

With climate change being one of the defining issues of our time, Xerox has long believed that businesses play a critical role in protecting the health of the planet. Beyond its World Environment Day initiatives, Xerox outlined an aggressive net zero roadmap, which includes achieving its net zero goal by 2040, fast-tracking its target by 10 years.The company also announced it achieved ENERGY STAR® registration for 100% of eligible new products, and partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy on HVAC technology that could cut the energy consumption of air conditioners by up to 80%.

Learn more about Xerox's environmental and sustainability efforts here.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients - no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com. 

About the Arbor Day Foundation
Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than 1 million members, supportersand valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, citiesand forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partnersand programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

-XXX-

Disclaimer

Xerox Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 13:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
