Did you experience any lingering effects of disruption in Q2 associated with the organizational model changes made in Q1?

We are confident any disruption to sales associated with the recent change in operating model was transitory and confined to Q1. Our sales organization has adapted well to the new operating model, and the benefits of closer integration between sales, marketing, product development and delivery teams are materializing in financial results. Equipment order momentum continued in Q2, driving an improved trajectory in equipment revenue, even after adjusting for fluctuations in backlog and Reinvention impacts, and supplies revenue grew in Q2 and year-to-date. We expect favorable equipment order and pipeline trends, along with ongoing improvements in sales operations, new product launches and neutral backlog compares, to contribute to revenue growth in the second half of the year.