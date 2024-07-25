Earnings Presentation
Q2 2024 Results
July 25, 2024
Q2 2024 Key Financial Measures
Revenue ($B)
$1.75$1.58
Adj1 Operating Margin
6.1%
5.4%
Free Cash Flow1 ($M)
$115
$88
2023
2024
2023
2024
2024 % Change: (10.0)% @ AC, (9.6)% @ CC1
Operating
2023
2024
Cash Flow
$95
$123
Revenue Trend ($M)
$2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500
$0
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Post Sale Revenue
Equipment Sale Revenue
Adj1 Earnings Per Share
$0.44
$0.29
2023
2024
GAAP (Loss) Earnings
Per Share2
$(0.41)
$0.11
Shareholder Returns ($M)
$43
$3420232024 Dividends
1 Adjusted measures, Free Cash Flow and Constant Currency (CC): see Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 2 Q2 2023 GAAP loss per share includes the net after-tax PARC donation charge of $92 million ($132 million pre-tax), or $0.58 per share.
3
Strategic Priorities for 2024
Strengthen Core Businesses
Structural Cost Improvements
Balanced Capital Allocation
- Re-alignproducts, services and distribution with the needs of economic buyers of today's hybrid workplace
- Business unit-led operating model to drive incremental Print, Digital and IT services penetration with existing and prospective clients
- Pursue strategic market share gains by increasing Print client TAM, indirect channel reach and improving cost to serve
- Leverage newly-formed Global Business Services (GBS) organization to drive enterprise-wide efficiencies and technology-enabled productivity gains
- Optimize global routes-to-market, leveraging partners over direct distribution where reach and regional profitability can be improved
- Narrow offerings to focus on products and services with greatest levels of competitive differentiation
- Optimize free cash flow1 generation through working capital efficiencies and forward flow finance receivable funding program
- Maintain $1/share dividend and pay down existing debt obligations as they come due
- Invest in projects or acquisitions with high rates of return on invested capital
4 1 Free Cash Flow: see Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reinvention: Financial Algorithm
Savings Unlocks and Q2 Progress
Geographic Simplification
- Transitioned Ecuador/Peru to indirect distribution model
- Evaluating optimal mix of direct versus indirect distribution, by country, across Western and Eastern Europe
Offering Simplification
- Consolidated Production manufacturing globally
- Evaluating optimal alignment of product portfolio by client segment and route to market
Operating Model Simplification
- Executed first phase of Global Business Services roadmap
- Signed agreements to transform operations through technology-led process improvements
- Redesigned transportation network
Geographic and offering simplification will result in short-term reductions in revenue and gross profit as actions are implemented. Gross profit reductions are expected to be more than offset by associated reductions in overhead expenses over time.
Estimated Gross Cost Savings
>$700M
Identified Savings*
*Expected savings through 2026 identified as of Q2 2024, inclusive of more than $100 million of savings realized in 2023.
Estimated Revenue Mix Shift
20232026/2027
Drivers of Digital & IT Services Revenue
- Organic growth, driven by healthy underlying rates of market growth and cross-sales opportunities to new and existing Print clients
- Inorganic growth, through opportunistic tuck-in acquisitions
Expected >$300 million in adjusted1 operating income improvement
5
1 Adjusted measures: see Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Frequently Asked Questions
Demand
Update
Did you experience any lingering effects of disruption in Q2 associated with the organizational model changes made in Q1?
We are confident any disruption to sales associated with the recent change in operating model was transitory and confined to Q1. Our sales organization has adapted well to the new operating model, and the benefits of closer integration between sales, marketing, product development and delivery teams are materializing in financial results. Equipment order momentum continued in Q2, driving an improved trajectory in equipment revenue, even after adjusting for fluctuations in backlog and Reinvention impacts, and supplies revenue grew in Q2 and year-to-date. We expect favorable equipment order and pipeline trends, along with ongoing improvements in sales operations, new product launches and neutral backlog compares, to contribute to revenue growth in the second half of the year.
Revenue
Guidance
To what extent was the reduction in revenue guidance attributable to underlying demand versus other strategic factors?
We lowered revenue guidance from a range of -3% to -5% in constant currency1, to -5% to -6% in constant currency1. The entirety of the reduction in revenue guidance is attributable to intentional reductions in non-strategic revenue, including incremental geographic simplification actions, the decision to exit the manufacturing of certain Production Print equipment and lower-than-expected revenue from financing income and low-margin IT hardware endpoint devices. The full-year outlook for Core revenue, which excludes the impact of backlog fluctuations, reductions in non-strategic revenue and other Reinvention impacts, is unchanged at roughly flat y/y.
Adj. Operating
Income and
Cash Flow
Outlook
What factors drove the reduction in adjusted1 operating income margin and free cash flow1 guidance?
We lowered adjusted1 operating income guidance by 100 basis points, from at least 7.5% to at least 6.5%. The reduction primarily reflects the effects of lowered revenue guidance, including incremental Reinvention impacts, as well as higher-than-expected freight and product costs. Over the course of Reinvention, reductions in non-strategic revenues, such as those associated with geographic simplification, are expected to improve total profitability and margin. However, the reductions in overhead costs associated with many geographic simplification actions implemented in 2024 will not be realized in the current year, delaying the net savings benefits associated with these actions to 2025. Free cash flow1 was lowered from at least $600 million to at least $550 million, reflecting the after-tax reduction in adjusted1 operating income guidance.
What gives you continued confidence in your ability to grow adjusted1 operating income > $300 million by the end of 2026?
Reinvention
We remain confident in our ability to improve adjusted1 operating income by at least $300 million from 2023 levels by the end of 2026, despite a
reduction in the profit outlook for 2024. In Q2, we enhanced the management operating systems responsible for operationalizing reductions in
Financial
costs through Reinvention. Through rigorous analysis, Xerox's Reinvention Office has identified more than $700 million of gross cost savings
Targets
initiatives to-date. Based on savings identifications and process improvements made thus far, we expect to deliver the three-year adjusted1
operating income target even after accounting for the shift in certain markets from direct to indirect distribution, a narrowed Production equipment
focus, the potential for erosion in our Core print business and ongoing reinvestment in our growth businesses.
6 1 Adjusted measures, Free Cash Flow and Constant Currency (CC): see Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Financial Results Summary
(in millions, except per share data)
B/(W)
% Change
P&L Measures
Q2 2024
YOY
YOY
Revenue
$ 1,578
$ (176)
(10.0)% AC
(9.6)% CC1
Operating Income -
85
(22)
(21)%
Adjusted1
Other Expenses, net
30
(13)
(76)%
- Adjusted1
Net Income²
18
79
NM
Net Income -
41
(31)
(43)%
Adjusted1
GAAP Earnings per
0.11
0.52
NM
Share²
Earnings per Share -
0.29
(0.15)
(34)%
Adjusted1
P&L Ratios
Q2 2024
B/(W) YOY
Gross Margin -
33.5%
(50) bps
Adjusted1
RD&E %
3.2%
0 bps
SAG %
24.9%
(20) bps
Operating Margin -
5.4%
(70) bps
Adjusted1
Tax Rate - Adjusted1
25.5%
(550) bps
1 Adjusted Measures and Constant Currency (CC): see Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Q2 2024 adjusted tax rate increase reflects the redetermination of certain unrecognized tax 7 positions. 2 Q2 2023 GAAP (Loss) per share included the net after-tax PARC donation charge of $92 million ($132 million pre-tax), or $0.58 per share.
Revenue
% Change YOY
(in millions)
Q2
% Total
AC
CC1
2024
Equipment
$356
23%
(15.2)%
(14.9)%
Post Sale
$1,222
77%
(8.4)%
(7.9)%
Total Revenue
$1,578
100%
(10.0)%
(9.6)%
Impacts to YOY change in Total Revenue:
Fluctuations in backlog
~3.0%
Reductions in non-strategic revenue
~2.0%
Other Reinvention actions
~1.5%
1 Constant Currency (CC): see Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Quarterly Revenue Trend ($B)
$1.75
$1.65
$1.77
$1.50
$1.58
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Q2 Installs & CC¹ Equipment Revenue B/(W) YOY
Total
CC1 Equipment
Color
B&W
Installs
Revenue
Entry
(13)%
(9)%
(10)%
(11)%
Mid-Range
(12)%
(29)%
(17)%
(13)%
High-End
(22)%
(24)%
(23)%
(27)%
Total
(12)%
(11)%
(12)%
(15)%
Impact of PY reduction in back log, geographic
simplification & other strategic actions
~(14)%
8
Cash Flow
(in millions)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Pre-tax Income (Loss)
$25
($89)
Non-CashAdd-Backs1
123
119
Restructuring Payments
(31)
(8)
Pension Contributions
(27)
(15)
Working Capital, net2
(133)
(248)
Change in Finance Assets3
161
210
PARC Donation
-
132
Other4
5
(6)
Cash provided by Operations
123
95
Cash used in Investing
(2)
(5)
Cash used in Financing
(336)
(220)
Ending Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash5
551
569
Free Cash Flow6
115
88
- Non-cashadd-backs include depreciation & amortization (including equipment on operating lease), provisions, stock-based compensation, non-serviceretirement-related costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges and gain on sales of businesses and assets (as applicable). 2 Working Capital, net includes accounts receivable, accounts payable and inventory. 3 Includes equipment on operating leases (excluding its related depreciation) and finance receivables. 4 Includes other current and long-term assets and liabilities, accrued compensation, derivative assets and liabilities, other operating, net, distributions from net income of unconsolidated affiliates and taxes. 5 Includes restricted cash of $66 million in Q2 2024 and $92 million in Q2 2023.
- Free Cash Flow: see Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
9
Segment Results
Revenue and Profit
Q2 2024
B/(W) YoY
Print &
Intersegment
Print &
(in millions)
Other
XFS1
Eliminations2
Total Xerox
Other
XFS1
Total Xerox
Total Revenue
$
1,508
$
89
$
(19)
$
1,578
Total Revenue
(10)%
(12)%
(10)%
Segment Profit
$
81
$
4
$
-
$
85
Segment Profit
(24)%
NM
(21)%
Segment Margin3
5.4%
4.5%
5.4%
Segment Margin (bps)3
(110)
NM
(70)
Financing Assets and Debt
(in billions)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Equipment on Operating Leases
$
0.25
$
0.26
XFS Finance Receivables
$
2.06
$
2.26
Total Finance Assets
$
2.31
$
2.52
Financing Allocated Debt
$
2.02
$
2.20
Xerox Financial Services (XFS): Key Performance Indicators
- XFS finance receivables: $2.1 billion, ~9% lower Q/Q due primarily to the run-off of existing finance receivables and lower originations
- TTM originations sold to HPS: 45%
- TTM Net Loan Loss Rate: 1.3%
Note: 1 Xerox Financial Services (XFS) (formerly FITTLE). 2 Reflects revenue, primarily commissions and other payments, made by the XFS segment to the Print and Other segment, for the
10 lease of Xerox equipment placements. 3 Segment margin based on external revenue only.
