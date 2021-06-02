Log in
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
Xerox : Acquires Document Systems to Grow Presence in U.S. SMB Market

06/02/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Xerox has acquired Document Systems, a leading document solutions provider in Southern California.

"We're focused on strengthening our U.S. small and midsize business (SMB) market reach through the combined power of our portfolio of workplace solutions for SMBs and well-established local technology providers," said Joanne Collins Smee, chief commercial, SMB and channels officer at Xerox. "As part of Xerox Business Solutions (XBS), Document Systems' document management expertise will help us elevate the customer experience, improve productivity and power growth for SMBs."

SMBs turned to automation, digitization and security to emerge stronger from the pandemic, according to Xerox's State and Fate of Small and Medium Business survey. Eighty-five percent were more reliant than ever before on communication technologies, remote IT support, and security hardware and software.

Document Systems will become part of Xerox Business Solutions, aligned to the XBS West region, and provide Xerox solutions targeted at SMBs that support collaboration, communication, remote IT support, security and automation.

This is Xerox's third acquisition in North America in the last year, following the purchase of Groupe CT last month and Digitex in March 2020 to expand to the eastern and western Canadian markets, respectively.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, https://twitter.com/xerox, https://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, https://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
