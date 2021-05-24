Log in
    XRX   US98421M1062

XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(XRX)
  Report
Xerox : CEO and CFO at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/24/2021
This online archive offers presentations and remarks made to the public by Xerox executives at various company announcements, meetings, conferences and trade shows. The information contained in each presentation posted was factually accurate on the date it was delivered. While these speeches remain on the Company's website, the Company assumes no duty to update the information to reflect subsequent developments. Consequently, readers of these speeches should not rely upon the information as current or accurate after the dates the speeches were given.

Presentations may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to Xerox that are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'will' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form10-Q filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Xerox Holdings Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 07:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 200 M - -
Net income 2021 145 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 4 557 M 4 557 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xerox Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,43 $
Last Close Price 23,74 $
Spread / Highest target 1,10%
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Visentin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven John Bandrowczak President & Chief Operating Officer
Xavier Heiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Keith Cozza Chairman
Naresh K. Shanker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.37%4 557
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.11.99%29 699
CANON INC.29.25%24 540
INGENICO GROUP30.99%9 386
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.85.08%8 260
TECAN GROUP LTD.-0.32%5 781