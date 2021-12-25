Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Xi'an ChenXi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300581   CNE100002F10

XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.

(300581)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

12/25/2021 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's Xian city reported an increase in daily COVID-19 infections and local companies curtailed activity as the country's latest COVID-19 hot spot entered its third day of lockdown.

Xian, a northwest Chinese city of 13 million, detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Dec. 24, its higest daily count of the year and reversing the previous day's decline, official data showed on Saturday.

Xian's locally transmitted symptomatic cases, at 330 for the Dec. 9-Dec. 24 period, are few compared with outbreaks in many other countries, but the city has imposed heavy-handed measures in line with Beijing's policy to contain local transmission as quickly as possible.

Residents are banned from leaving town without clearance from employers or local authorities and households can send only one person to shop for necessities every two days. Other family members may not leave home unless they have essential jobs or urgent matters approved by employers or communities.

"So far the turning point for the outbreak is yet to come, and strigent curbs are necessary," Zhang Boli, who helped to shape China's early COVID response and treatment, told state media.

Local officials have also faced punishment over the outbreak https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-87-new-covid-19-cases-dec-23-vs-100-day-earlier-2021-12-24 and domestic flights scheduled to depart the city on Friday were cancelled.

XiAn ChenXi Aviation Technology, a supplier of aviation technology to the Chinese military, said late on Friday it had temporarily suspended production due to the outbreak, which it expects to hurt its 2021 operating income.

Western Securities said on Friday its Xian-based branches have stopped offering face-to-face services to clients.

An oncology hospital said on Saturday its outpatient department and emergency room had stopped receiving patients due to COVID, after several other hospitals made similar moves.

Xian, which started a round of mass testing on Saturday, has announced no infections caused by the Omicron variant. Nationwide, China has reported a handful of Omicron infections among international travellers and in southern China.

China's nationwide figures confirmed 87 local symptomatic cases for Dec. 24, up from 55 a day earlier. There were also 53 confirmed cases among international travellers on Dec. 24. (Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESTERN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.13% 7.89 End-of-day quote.-22.19%
XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD. -2.24% 27.91 End-of-day quote.11.52%
All news about XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.
12:03aChina's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections
RE
10/27Xi'an ChenXi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Mont..
CI
09/27Xi'an Chenxi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
08/26Xi'an ChenXi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
04/26Xi'an Chenxi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/26Xi'an Chenxi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
02/23Xian Chenxi Aviation Technology's Shareholder, Party Acting in Concert Plan to Unload S..
CI
2020Xi'an Chenxi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Mont..
CI
2020Xi'an Chenxi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
2020Xi'an ChenXi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 5..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 271 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net income 2020 63,0 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net cash 2020 78,4 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 123x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 629 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 28,3x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xi'an ChenXi Aviation Technology Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xing Yu Wu General Manager & Director
Rong Liu CFO, Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Wu Chairman
Dong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rong Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XI'AN CHENXI AVIATION TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.11.52%1 355
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.72%127 280
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.24%95 703
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.09%60 430
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION37.54%57 054
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.18%40 866