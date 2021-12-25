China's COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's Xian city reported an increase in
daily COVID-19 infections and local companies curtailed activity
as the country's latest COVID-19 hot spot entered its third day
of lockdown.
Xian, a northwest Chinese city of 13 million, detected 75
domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Dec.
24, its higest daily count of the year and reversing the
previous day's decline, official data showed on Saturday.
Xian's locally transmitted symptomatic cases, at 330 for the
Dec. 9-Dec. 24 period, are few compared with outbreaks in many
other countries, but the city has imposed heavy-handed measures
in line with Beijing's policy to contain local transmission as
quickly as possible.
Residents are banned from leaving town without clearance
from employers or local authorities and households can send only
one person to shop for necessities every two days. Other family
members may not leave home unless they have essential jobs or
urgent matters approved by employers or communities.
"So far the turning point for the outbreak is yet to come,
and strigent curbs are necessary," Zhang Boli, who helped to
shape China's early COVID response and treatment, told state
media.
Local officials have also faced punishment over the outbreak
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-reports-87-new-covid-19-cases-dec-23-vs-100-day-earlier-2021-12-24
and domestic flights scheduled to depart the city on Friday
were cancelled.
XiAn ChenXi Aviation Technology, a supplier of
aviation technology to the Chinese military, said late on Friday
it had temporarily suspended production due to the outbreak,
which it expects to hurt its 2021 operating income.
Western Securities said on Friday its Xian-based
branches have stopped offering face-to-face services to clients.
An oncology hospital said on Saturday its outpatient
department and emergency room had stopped receiving patients due
to COVID, after several other hospitals made similar moves.
Xian, which started a round of mass testing on Saturday, has
announced no infections caused by the Omicron variant.
Nationwide, China has reported a handful of Omicron infections
among international travellers and in southern China.
China's nationwide figures confirmed 87 local symptomatic
cases for Dec. 24, up from 55 a day earlier. There were also 53
confirmed cases among international travellers on Dec. 24.
(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)