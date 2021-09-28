Log in
    520   KYG982971072

XIABUXIABU CATERING MANAGEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(520)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/27
7.69 HKD   -0.26%
09:32aXIABUXIABU CATERING MANAGEMENT CHINA : 28 Sep 20212021 Interim Report
PU
09/15Tam Jai International Passes Hong Kong Listing Hearing
MT
09/05Chinese Hotpot Chain Operator Laowang Files for Hong Kong IPO
MT
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : 28 Sep 20212021 Interim Report

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
2021 INTERIM REPORT

CONTENTS

2 Corporate information

4 Business overview and outlook

  1. Management discussion and analysis
  1. Other information

35 Report on review of condensed consolidated financial statements

37 Condensed consolidated statement of

profit or loss and other comprehensive income

38 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

  1. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
  2. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
  3. Notes to the condensed consolidated

financial statements

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Ho Kuang-Chi(Chairman)

Ms. Zhao Yi (Removed on 28 July 2021)

Non-executive Directors

Ms. Chen Su-Yin

Mr. Zhang Chi

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Hsieh Lily Hui-yun

Mr. Hon Ping Cho Terence

Ms. Cheung Sze Man

Alternate Director

Ms. Li Jie (alternate to Mr. Zhang Chi)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Ms. Hsieh Lily Hui-yun(Chairman)

Mr. Zhang Chi (Ms. Li Jie as his alternate) Mr. Hon Ping Cho Terence

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Ho Kuang-Chi(Chairman)

Ms. Hsieh Lily Hui-yun

Ms. Cheung Sze Man

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Hon Ping Cho Terence (Chairman)

Mr. Ho Kuang-Chi

Ms. Cheung Sze Man

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. Tam Shuk Wah Carrie

AUDITOR

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Certified Public Accountants

35/F, One Pacific Place

88 Queensway Hong Kong

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

www.xiabu.com

STOCK CODE

520

HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC

Suncun Industrial Development Zone

Huangcun Town

Daxing District

Beijing

PRC

CAYMAN ISLANDS PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

2901 One Exchange Square

Connaught Place

Central

Hong Kong

2 XIABUXIABU CATERING MANAGEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

REGISTERED OFFICE IN CAYMAN ISLANDS

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman

KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Room 1201, 12/F

OfficePlus @Wan Chai

No. 303 Hennessy Road

Wanchai

Hong Kong

CORPORATE INFORMATION

LEGAL ADVISER

Morrison & Foerster

PRINCIPAL BANKS

Bank of China

China Merchants Bank

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Fubon Bank

ICBC Bank

China Construction Bank

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tel: 36895925

E-mail: ir@xiabu.com

2021 INTERIM REPORT 3

BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW

In the first half of 2021, the Group opened 40 new Xiabuxiabu-branded restaurants and operated 1,077 restaurants in 21 provinces and 3 centrally administered municipalities in China namely in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai. The Group also opened 9 new Coucou-branded restaurants and operated 149 restaurants in 18 provinces and in three centrally administered municipalities, namely in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai, and in Hong Kong.

The Group's revenue increased by 58.5% from RMB1,921.9 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB3,046.9 million in the same period in 2021. The sales from the Xiabuxiabu brand increased by 50.6% from RMB1,240.1 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB1,867.4 million. The sales generated from the Coucou brand increased by 90.0% from RMB593.0 million in first half of 2020 to RMB1,126.5 million for the same period in 2021. The loss for the period had significantly reduced from RMB252.1 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB46.9 million in 2021. Although the loss has been narrowed down, we were unable to deliver profit. Through a thorough review of the Xiabuxiabu brand operations, we will need to continue to work hard going forward.

4 XIABUXIABU CATERING MANAGEMENT (CHINA) HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
