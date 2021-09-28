Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China : 28 Sep 20212021 Interim Report

BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW

In the first half of 2021, the Group opened 40 new Xiabuxiabu-branded restaurants and operated 1,077 restaurants in 21 provinces and 3 centrally administered municipalities in China namely in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai. The Group also opened 9 new Coucou-branded restaurants and operated 149 restaurants in 18 provinces and in three centrally administered municipalities, namely in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai, and in Hong Kong.

The Group's revenue increased by 58.5% from RMB1,921.9 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB3,046.9 million in the same period in 2021. The sales from the Xiabuxiabu brand increased by 50.6% from RMB1,240.1 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB1,867.4 million. The sales generated from the Coucou brand increased by 90.0% from RMB593.0 million in first half of 2020 to RMB1,126.5 million for the same period in 2021. The loss for the period had significantly reduced from RMB252.1 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB46.9 million in 2021. Although the loss has been narrowed down, we were unable to deliver profit. Through a thorough review of the Xiabuxiabu brand operations, we will need to continue to work hard going forward.