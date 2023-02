Feb 27 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura Group sold nickel cargoes that did not contain the metal to a U.S. trade finance company and two state-owned companies in China and Indonesia, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing court filings.

Earlier this month, Trafigura said it booked a $577 million charge relating to what it alleges was "systematic fraud" over nickel cargoes.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)