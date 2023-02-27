Advanced search
    600153   CNE000000WL7

XIAMEN C&D INC.

(600153)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
13.04 CNY   +0.77%
01:48pTrafigura sold 'non-existent' nickel to US firm -Bloomberg News
RE
01/20Hebei Kuntian New Energy Co., Ltd. announced that it has received $295 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
01/18Xiamen C&D to Buy Nearly 30% of Red Star Macalline for Over 6 Billion Yuan
MT
Trafigura sold 'non-existent' nickel to US firm -Bloomberg News

02/27/2023 | 01:57pm EST
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura Group sold nickel cargoes that did not contain the metal to a U.S. trade finance company and two state-owned companies in China and Indonesia, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing court filings.

Earlier this month, Trafigura said it booked a $577 million charge relating to what it alleges was "systematic fraud" over nickel cargoes.

The contested cargoes were bought by Argentem Trade Services LLC, affiliated with Argentem Creek Partners, Hong Kong-based Axiom Ltd, two trading units of Chinese state-owned Xiamen C&D, and the trading unit of Indonesia's state mining company, Bloomberg reported.

These buyers also pointed to problems with the cargoes, according to the affidavit of Socrates Economou, Trafigura’s former head of nickel trading.

Last week, Trafigura Group appointed Mehdi Wetterwald and Daniel von Arx as the

new co-heads

of its battery metals trading business, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
XIAMEN C&D INC. 0.77% 13.04 End-of-day quote.-4.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 804 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2022 6 506 M 937 M 937 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,03x
Yield 2022 5,56%
Capitalization 39 187 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 26 761
Free-Float 51,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,04 CNY
Average target price 17,44 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mao Lin General Manager & Director
Jia Na Xu Chief Financial Officer
Fang Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Da Zheng Chairman
Yi Yi Dai Independent Director
