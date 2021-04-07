Xiamen International Port : CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 廈 門 國 際 港 務 股 份 有 限 公 司 XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3378) CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE COMPANY The Board announces that on 7 April 2021, XCTG (a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has entered into the JV Agreement with Nezha Technology and Fujian E-Port in respect of the formation of the JV Company with a registered capital of RMB15,000,000. Pursuant to the JV Agreement, upon establishment of the JV Company, its equity interest shall be owned by XCTG as to 51%, Nezha Technology as to 40% and Fujian E-Port as to 9% respectively and it will become a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Since Fujian E-Port is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Xiamen Port Holding, the controlling shareholder and a connected person of the Company, Fujian E-Port is also a connected person of the Company and hence the formation of the JV Company contemplated under the JV Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable Relevant Ratio (other than the profits ratio) is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the formation of the JV Company contemplated under the JV Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but is exempted from independent Shareholders' approval. The Directors (including all the independent non-executive Directors) have approved the entering into of the JV Agreement and the formation of the JV Company contemplated thereunder. Principal terms of the JV Agreement are summarised below: Date 7 April 2021 Parties (a) XCTG; 1

(b) Nezha Technology; and (c) Fujian E-Port. Scope and term of Subject to the approval of the relevant market supervision and business of the JV administration authorities, the scope of business of the JV Company Company shall include development, production and integration of computer information system software, sale of self-produced products, provision of relevant technical solutions and after-sale services, big data services and technical consultation, data processing and electronic and intellectualised engineering construction etc. The initial term of business of the JV Company shall be 20 years from its date of establishment, which may be extended by way of approval of the shareholders of the JV Company. Capital contribution The proposed structure of the registered capital of the JV Company and the respective capital contribution in cash are as follows: Parties Subscribed Shareholding registered capital percentage (in RMB) XCTG 7,650,000 51% Nezha Technology 6,000,000 40% Fujian E-Port 1,350,000 9% Total: 15,000,000 100% The respective capital contribution (i) was determined in good faith after arm's length negotiations among the parties with reference to the initial capital requirements of the JV Company to operate and develop its business and the parties' proportionate equity interests in the JV Company; and (ii) shall be paid by each party within 30 calendar days after the business licence of the JV Company has been obtained, or such other time as may be unanimously agreed by the parties. It is intended that XCTG's capital contribution in the JV Company at RMB7,650,000 will be entirely funded by the Group's internal financial resources. Upon establishment of the JV Company, it will become a non- wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Management of the The board of directors of the JV Company shall comprise of five JV Company directors, where two of whom shall be nominated by XCTG, two of whom shall be nominated by Nezha Technology and the remaining one shall be nominated by Fujian E-Port. The chairman of the board of the JV Company (who will also become the legal representative of the JV Company) shall be nominated and appointed by Nezha Technology. In addition, the only supervisor of the JV Company shall also be nominated by Nezha Technology. 2

The management of the JV Company shall comprise of five members, where (i) the general manager, one of the deputy general managers and the finance manager shall be recommended by XCTG; and (ii) the other deputy manager and the finance deputy manager shall be recommended by Nezha Technology. The major matters of the JV Company regarding the formulation or determination of the annual budgets and final budgets, the profit distribution plans and loss indemnity plans shall require the consent of at least three-fifths of the directors of the JV Company or the consent of shareholders representing at least three-fifths of the voting rights of the JV Company. In this regard, XCTG has entered into an acting-in-concert agreement with Fujian E-Port to ensure that they will exercise their voting rights and decision- making rights in concert with XCTG as to material matters regarding the JV Company, which does not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules as no consideration is involved. Transfer restriction No entire or partial transfer of equity interest in the JV Company to any third party shall be allowed unless such transfer (i) is made by one shareholder to any of its associates (which shall be under the same control of the selling shareholder or acting in concert with it) for its entire interest in the JV Company; or (ii) is agreed by the other non-selling shareholders and they have waived their pre- emptive rights in writing in accordance with the required procedures under the PRC company law. Encumbrance No shareholders of the JV Company shall have the right to pledge or encumber any equity interest in the JV Company, unless agreed by the other shareholders in writing in advance. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS FOR THE ENTERING INTO OF THE JV AGREEMENT The Board is of the view that the entering into of the JV Agreement and the formation of the JV Company contemplated thereunder is beneficial to the Group and the Shareholders as a whole as the Group is able to cooperate with two partners with solid expertise and experience for providing high-quality IT products and services for the port logistics industry in PRC in the joint development of a unified, stable and reliable TOS (i.e. Terminal Operating System) with self-owned intellectual property rights by the JV Company, so as to facilitate the internal and external linking-up and integration of the Group's upstream and downstream supply chain participants in a cost-effective manner, which could enhance the business operation efficiency and the revenue of the Group as a result. The Directors (including all the independent non-executive Directors) have approved the entering into of the JV Agreement and the formation of the JV Company contemplated thereunder. They have considered the terms of the JV Agreement and are of the view that the same are on normal commercial terms, are concluded in the ordinary and usual course of 3

business of the Group, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. Since (i) Mr. Cai Liqun is the general manager of Xiamen Port Holding; (ii) Mr. Chen Zhaohui is a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding; (iii) Mr. Chen Zhiping, being the chairman of Xiamen Port Holding; (iv) Mr. Fu Chengjing, being a deputy general manager and the chief accountant of Xiamen Port Holding; (v) Mr. Huang Zirong, being the chief engineer of Xiamen Port Holding, and (vi) Ms. Bai Xueqing, being a deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holding, are considered to have a material interest in the JV Agreement and the formation of the JV Company contemplated thereunder, each of them is required to abstain, and has abstained, from voting on the resolutions passed by the Board for approving the JV Agreement and the formation of the JV Company contemplated thereunder as required under the Listing Rules and the applicable rules and regulations. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Since Fujian E-Port is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Xiamen Port Holding, the controlling shareholder and a connected person of the Company, Fujian E-Port is also a connected person of the Company and hence the formation of the JV Company contemplated under the JV Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable Relevant Ratio (other than the profits ratio) is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the formation of the JV Company contemplated under the JV Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but is exempted from independent Shareholders' approval. GENERAL The Group is the largest port terminal operator in Xiamen, the PRC, and is also the only group providing full-scale port integrated logistics services in Xiamen. The Group is principally engaged in, inter alia, (i) container loading and unloading and storage for international and domestic trade; (ii) bulk/general cargo loading and unloading and storage for international and domestic trade; and (iii) port integrated logistics services, which mainly include shipping agency, tallying, tugboat-assisted berthing and unberthing and port-related logistics in Xiamen. Nezha Technology is a newly established company specialised in the provision of information system integration services and development of AI application software. To the best of the Board's knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Nezha Technology, together with its ultimate beneficial owner, are not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. Fujian E-Port is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Xiamen Port Holding and is principally engaged in the development and operation of the Fujian E-Port public platform. To the best of the Board's knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the ultimate beneficial owner of Fujian E-Port is Fujian SASAC. DEFINITIONS 4

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: "Board" the board of Directors of the Company; "Company" Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd* (廈門國際港務股份有限 公司), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC, the H Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange; "connected person" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; "controlling shareholder" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Fujian E-Port" Fujian Electronic Port Co., Ltd.* (福建電子口岸股份有限 公 司 ), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Xiamen Port Holding; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Hong Kong" The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "JV Agreement" the joint venture agreement dated 7 April 2021 entered into between XCTG, Nezha Technology and Fujian E-Port in respect of the formation of the JV Company; "JV Company" Xiamen iTOS Technoloy Co., Ltd. (廈門智拓思科技有限 公司)(tentative name); "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Nezha Technology" Nezha Smart Port & Shipping Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.* (哪吒港航智慧科技(上海)有限公司); "PRC" the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan; "Relevant Ratios" the five ratios as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules; "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC; "Share(s)" shares of nominal value RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company; "Shareholder(s) " holder(s) of Shares; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; 5

By order of the Board Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd Cai Changzhen Company Secretary Xiamen, the PRC, 7 April 2021