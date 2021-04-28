Xiamen International Port : TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD 04/28/2021 | 05:23am EDT Send by mail :

The following announcement was released by Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd, whose A shares were listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The financial statements of Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 were not audited, and have been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). By order of the Board Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd Cai Changzhen Company Secretary Xiamen, the PRC, 28 April 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cai Liqun, Mr. Chen Zhaohui, Mr. Lin Fuguang and Mr. Chen Zhen; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhiping, Mr. Fu Chengjing, Mr. Huang Zirong and Ms. Bai Xueqing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Lin Pengjiu, Mr. Jin Tao and Mr. Ji Wenyuan. For identification purpose only TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Stock Code: 000905 Stock Name: Xiamen Port Announcement No.: 2021 - 21 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD §1 IMPORTANT The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company should warrant that the content of this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, does not have any false representation, misleading statement or material omission, and should bear legal liability jointly and severally. All the directors attended the board meeting for the reviewing of this quarterly report. Mr. Chen Zhaohui, legal representative of the Company, Mr. Hu Yubin, person-in-charge of the accounting works, and Mr. Wang Min, person-in-charge of the accounting body (accountant in charge) hereby declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report. 1 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD §2 GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Key accounting data and financial indicators Whether retroactive adjustments or restatements would be made by the Company to the accounting data for the previous years □Yes √No Increase/decrease this reporting This reporting period The same period of last year period over the same period of last year Operating income (RMB) 5,298,935,971.73 2,819,228,031.63 87.96% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed 42,463,028.98 8,685,802.93 388.88% Company(RMB) Net profit after deducting non-recurring gains/losses attributable to the 39,327,090.67 -6,814,721.62 677.09% shareholders of the listed Company(RMB) Net cash flow from operating -338,524,941.58 -245,031,381.45 -38.16% activities(RMB) Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.0679 0.0146 365.07% Diluted earnings per share(RMB/share) 0.0679 0.0146 365.07% Weighted average return rate on net 1.23% 0.25% 0.98% assets Increase/decrease end of this End of this reporting period End of last year reporting period over end of last year Total assets(RMB) 11,306,418,234.49 10,432,888,710.94 8.37% Net assets attributable to the shareholders of the listed Company 3,539,872,612.32 3,496,582,845.55 1.24% (RMB) Items and amount of extraordinary gains / losses √ Applicable □ Not applicable Unit: RMB Amount from the Items beginning of the year to the Note end of the reporting period Gains/losses from disposal of non- current assets (including the written-off part of -58,446.80 asset depreciation reserves provided) Government grants included in gains/losses for the current period ( excluding those government subsidies closely related to corporate business, fixed in 15,938,358.38 accordance with the national standard or enjoyed quantitatively) Gains/losses on fair value change from held-for-trading financial assets, derivative financial assets, trading financial liabilities and derivative financial liabilities, and investment gain from disposal of held-for-trading financial assets, derivative -11,942,730.94 financial assets, trading financial liabilities, derivative financial liabilities and other debts investment, excluding effective hedging business relating to the ordinary operation business of the Company 2 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Reversal of depreciation reserves for receivables and contract assets tested for 600,000.00 depreciation individually Other non-operating incomes and expenses (excluding items mentioned above) 3,765,809.61 Less: effect of income tax 2,075,747.56 Effect of minority interests (after tax) 3,091,304.38 Total 3,135,938.31 -- Explain the reasons if the Company classified any extraordinary gains / losses items defined in the " Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public -- Extraordinary Gains / Losses" as recurring gains /losses items, as well as those listed in the said explanatory announcement as recurring gains/losses items Applicable √ Not applicable During the reporting period, there was no such situation concerning the Company classified any extraordinary gains losses items defined or listed in the "Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public -- Extraordinary Gains /Losses" as recurring gains /losses items. 2.2 Total number of shareholders and shareholdings of top ten shareholders at the end of the reporting period 2.2.1 Number of common shareholders and preferred shareholders with voting rights resumed and shareholding of the top ten shareholders Unit: Number of shares Total number of common Total number of preferred 46,573 shareholders with voting rights 0 shareholders at the end of the resumed at the end of the reporting period reporting period (if any) Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders Proportion Number of Position pledged or frozen Nature of Number of shares shares held Name of shareholders of Status of Number shareholders held subject to shareholding shares lock-up Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd State-owned 61.89% 386,907,522 94,191,522 0 （廈門國際港務股份有限公司） legal person Domestic You Yan natural 0.24% 1,517,800 0 person Domestic Liu Junfeng natural 0.20% 1,220,055 0 person Domestic Chen Zifan natural 0.19% 1,190,793 0 person Domestic Yu Cuiping natural 0.19% 1,158,000 0 person Domestic Ning Shen natural 0.17% 1,056,399 0 person 3 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Domestic Yi Daxu natural 0.16% 985,700 0 person Gu Wenming Domestic natural 0.14% 856,010 0 person Yang Lingeng Domestic natural 0.13% 800,800 0 person Vanguard Investment Australia Ltd. Foreign - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock legal person Index Fund (Exchange) (領航投資 0.12% 739,716 0 澳洲有限公司－領航新興市場股 指基金（交易所）) Shareholdings of top ten shareholders holding shares without lock-up Name of shareholders Number of shares held without lock-up Class of shares Class of shares Number Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd Renminbi 292,716,000 denominated 292,716,000 (廈門國際港務股份有限公司) ordinary shares You Yan Renminbi 1,517,800 denominated 1,517,800 ordinary shares Liu Junfeng Renminbi 1,220,055 denominated 1,220,055 ordinary shares Chen Zifan Renminbi 1,190,793 denominated 1,190,793 ordinary shares Yu Cuiping Renminbi 1,158,000 denominated 1,158,000 ordinary shares Ning Shen Renminbi 1,056,399 denominated 1,056,399 ordinary shares Yi Daxu Renminbi 985,700 denominated 985,700 ordinary shares Gu Wenming Renminbi 856,010 denominated 856,010 ordinary shares Yang Lingeng Renminbi 800,800 denominated 800,800 ordinary shares Vanguard Investment Australia Ltd. - Vanguard Renminbi Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (Exchange) 739,716 denominated 739,716 (領航投資澳洲有限公司－領航新興市場股指 ordinary 基金（交易所）) shares 4 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD 1. Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd is the only one shareholder holding more than 5% (including 5%) of the Company's shares, which is the controlling shareholder of the Company, the connected nature is controlling parent company, the nature of the shareholding is state-owned legal person shares; Explanation of the connected relationships or 2. The other top ten shareholders of the Company have no connected relation with concerted actions for the above-mentioned the controlling shareholder of the listed company, and they are also not the shareholders concerted action person defined under "Measures for the Administration of the Acquisition of Listed Companies", either; 3. It is unknown that whether the connected relationship or concerted action relationship exists or not among other shareholders holding tradable shares. You Yan holds 1,517,800 shares of the Company through Credit Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts; Liu Junfeng holds 1,220,055 shares of the Company through Credit Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts; Explanation of top ten common shareholders 3. Chen Zifan holds 1,190,793 shares of the Company through Credit involved in securities margin trading business (if Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts; any) 4. Gu Wenming holds 856,010 shares of the Company through Credit Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts; 5. Yang Lingeng holds 800,800 shares of the Company through Credit Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts. Whether top ten common shareholders or top ten common shareholders without lock-up of the Company carried out any agreed buy-back transactions during the reporting period. Yes √ Not No top ten common shareholders and top ten common shareholder without lock-up of the Company carried out any agreed buy-back transactions during the reporting period. 2.2.2 Total number of preferred shareholders of the Company and the shareholdings of the top ten preferred shareholders □ Applicable √ Not applicable 5 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD §3 IMPORTANT ISSUES 3.1 Details for changes in major financial data and financial indicators and the reasons thereof during the reporting period √Applicable □ Not applicable Monetary funds at the end of the reporting period increased by 65.33% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the receipt of current accounts from the controlling shareholder Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd ( 廈門國際港務股份有限公司 ) (hereinafter referred to as "International Port") at the end of the reporting period. Financial assets held for trading at the end of the reporting period increased by 59.45% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the impact of market price fluctuations on the futures during the reporting period. Inventories at the end of the reporting period increased by 30.62% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the increasing inventories at the end of the period as a result of the growth of trading business during the reporting period. Advances at the end of the reporting period decreased by 86.44% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the decrease in advance rental receipts during the reporting period. Salaries payable to employees at the end of the reporting period decreased by 41.84% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the payment for year-end bonus of last year during the reporting period. Other payables at the end of the reporting period increased by 51.32% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the increase in current accounts with the controlling shareholder International Port during the reporting period. Operating revenue during the reporting period increased by 87.96% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the growth of the trading business combined with port and trade during the reporting period. Operating cost during the reporting period increased by 88.01% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the corresponding increasing cost of goods sold as a result of the growth of trading business during the reporting period. Selling expenses during the reporting period increased by 40.49% compared to the same period of last year was mainly due to the corresponding increasing expenses as a result of the growth of trading business during the reporting period. Other income during the reporting period decreased by 47.36% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in government grants received during the reporting period. Investment income during the reporting period decreased by 205.13% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the impact of market price fluctuations on the futures during the reporting period. Gain on changes in fair value during the reporting period decreased by 99.01% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the impact of market price fluctuations on the futures and the forward settlement and sale of foreign exchange during the reporting period. 6 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Credit impairment loss during the reporting period decreased by 93.64% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in the provision for bad debts based on the aging of accounts receivable for the trading business during the reporting period. Asset impairment loss during the reporting period increased by 50.66% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in provision for inventory impairment as a result of the decline in prices of some business varieties of the trading business during the reporting period. Non-operating income during the reporting period increased by 738.93% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the compensation from arbitration case received by our subsidiary Xiamen Port Logistics Co., Ltd. during the reporting period. Non-operating expenses during the reporting period decreased by 79.17% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the epidemic donation expenses during the same period of last year. Net cash flow from operating activities during the reporting period decreased by 38.16% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in cash outflow for the purchase of goods and acceptance of labor services during the reporting period. Net cash flow from investing activities during the reporting period decreased by 53.32% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in cash paid for investment during the reporting period. Net cash flow from financing activities during the reporting period increased by 422.16% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in cash paid for debt repayment during the reporting period. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the reporting period increased by 136.54% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in net cash flow from financing activities during the reporting period.

3.2 The progress of significant events and analysis of their effects and solutions Applicable □ Not applicable In 2020, due to the integration of port resources in Fujian Province, Xiamen Port Holding Group Co., Ltd. (廈 門港務控股集團有限公司) (hereinafter referred to as"Port Holding Group"), the indirect controlling shareholder of the Company, was institutionalized and integrated into Fujian Province Port Group Limited Liability Company (福建省港口集團有限責任公司) (hereinafter referred to as"Fujian Port Group") organized and established by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Fujian Province (福建省人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) (hereinafter referred to as "Fujian SASAC"), as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujian Port Group. Fujian Port Group submitted to the State Administration for Market Regulation documents related to the anti-monopoly review on the concentrations of undertakings, and received the Case Filing Notice of the Anti-MonopolyReview on the Concentrations of Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷審查立案通知 書》) on 28 December 2020. During this reporting period, on 9 February 2021, Fujian Port Group received the Decision Regarding No Prohibition for the Anti-MonopolyReview on the Concentrations of Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷審查不予 禁止決定書》) issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation. On 25 February 2021, Port Holding Group completed the registration procedures for the industrial and commercial changes involved in this free equity transfer. After the completion of the industrial and commercial changes of this free transfer of the indirect controlling shareholder's equity, Fujian Port Group directly holds 100% of the equity in Port Holding Group, and Port Holding 7 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Group indirectly holds 386,907,522 shares, representing 61.89% of the total equity in the Company through International Port. The controlling shareholder of the Company is still International Port, and the actual controller of the Company is changed from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Xiamen Municipal People's Government (厦门市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) to Fujian SASAC. Overview of significant events Date of disclosure Search index of provisional report disclosure website Announcement of Xiamen Port on the Progress of Securities Times B22, Equity Transfer of the Company's Indirect Controlling China Securities Journal B033, Shareholder and the Change of Actual Controller of the 26 January 2021 the website of CNINFO ( 巨 潮 資 訊 網 ). Company（《廈門港務關於公司間接控股股東股權劃 （Announcement No.: 2021-04） 轉暨公司實際控制人發生變更的進展公告》） 1. Summary of Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port (《廈 門港務收購報告書摘要》) Securities Times B20, 2. Announcement of Xiamen Port on Fujian Port China Securities Journal B034, Group's receipt of the Decision Regarding No 10 February 2021 Prohibition for the Anti-Monopoly Review on the the website of CNINFO ( 巨 潮 資 訊 網 ). Concentrations of Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷 (Announcement No.: 2021-10). 審 查 不 予 禁 止 決 定 書 》 ) issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation 1. Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port (《廈門港務收購 報告書》) 2. Legal Opinions of King & Wood Mallesons (Beijing) on the Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd. 3. Legal Opinions of King & Wood Mallesons (Beijing) 23 February 2021 the website of CNINFO (巨潮資訊網) on the Exemption of Fujian Province Port Group Limited Liability Company from Making an Offer 4. Financial Advisory Report by China International Capital Corporation Limited on the Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd. Announcement of Xiamen Port in relation to the Securities Times B36, China Securities Journal B007, completion of the industrial and commercial changes 27 February 2021 registration of the indirect controlling and the change of the website of CNINFO ( 巨 潮 資 訊 網 ). the actual controller. （Announcement No.: 2021-11） Implementation progress of share repurchase □Applicable √ Not applicable Implementation progress of the reduction of shares repurchased by means of centralized bidding □Applicable √ Not applicable 3.3 Overdue commitments that have not been fully fulfilled by the commitments-related parties including actual controllers of the Company, shareholders, related parties, the acquirers and the Company during the reporting period □Applicable √ Not applicable There were no overdue commitments that had not been fully fulfilled by the commitments-related parties including actual controllers of the Company, shareholders, related parties, the acquirers and the Company during the reporting period. 8 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD 3.4 Financial asset investment 3.4.1 Securities investment □Applicable √ Not applicable The Company was not involved in any securities investment during the reporting period. 3.4.2 Derivatives investments √Applicable □ Not applicable 9 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Unit: RMB (in ten thousands) Percentage of investment Investment Purchase Sales Investment amount at Actual The name of the end of Connected Connected Category of Original Closing amount at amount amount Amount of amount at amount of operators of the period to transaction Derivatives amount of Beginning the during the during the impairment the end of profit or loss derivatives relationship date the (Yes/No) investment derivatives date beginning of reporting reporting provision the during the investment Company's investment the period period period (if any) period reporting net assets at period the end of the reporting period Industrial Futures Non-connect Polyethylene 14 31 No 161.8 December May 161.8 247.35 79.25 0 0 0.00% -6.2 Co., Ltd. ed party (L2105) 2020 2021 Industrial Futures Non-connect Paper pulp 8 31 No 0 January May 0 5,266.58 6,653.98 0 2,174.31 0.47% -787.5 Co., Ltd. ed party (SP2105) 2021 2021 Industrial Futures Non-connect White sugar 8 31 No 0 February May 0 1,042.49 1,481.18 0 430.64 0.09% 7.93 Co., Ltd. ed party (SR105) 2021 2021 Funeng Futures Non-connect White sugar 23 31 No 528.53 November May 528.53 322.25 4,291 0 3,415.54 0.73% 24.44 Co., Ltd. ed party (SR105) 2020 2021 Guomao Futures Non-connect Polypropylene 31 31 No 68.12 December May 68.12 66.98 0 0 0 0.00% 1.14 Company Limited ed party (PP2105) 2020 2021 Guomao Futures Non-connect Polyethylene 31 31 No 1,163.27 December May 1,163.27 1,419.9 171.2 0 85.6 0.02% -171.07 Company Limited ed party (L2105) 2020 2021 Non-connect Forward sales 10 2 Bank of East Asia No of foreign 0 February March 0 2,776.96 2,782.98 0 0 0.00% 6.02 ed party exchange 2021 2021 Industrial and Non-connect Forward sales 26 1 No of foreign 0 March June 0 4,477.32 0 0 4,477.32 0.96% 0 Commercial Bank ed party exchange 2021 2021 10 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Industrial and Non-connect Forward sales 7 19 No of foreign 0 January January 0 3,319.14 3,319.14 0 0 0.00% 0 Commercial Bank ed party exchange 2021 2021 Industrial and Non-connect Forward sales 8 19 No of foreign 0 January January 0 2,592.4 2,592.4 0 0 0.00% 0 Commercial Bank ed party exchange 2021 2021 Industrial and Non-connect Forward sales 25 16 No of foreign 0 March April 0 6,161.7 0 0 6,161.7 1.33% 0 Commercial Bank ed party exchange 2021 2021 Total 1,921.72 -- -- 1,921.72 27,693.07 21,371.13 0 16,745.11 3.60% -925.24 Capital resource of derivatives investment Self-owned capital Litigation involved(if applicable) N/A The disclosure date of the Board's announcement in relation to 8 December 2020 the approval of derivatives investment (if any) The disclosure date of the announcement of the general meeting in relation to the approval of derivatives investment 24 December 2020 (if any) The risk analysis of positions in derivatives during the reporting period: 1. The Company carries out only spot hedging operations and forward settlement and sale of foreign exchange other than speculative and arbitraging ones, for the purpose of avoiding operating risks. Spot hedging is exposed to mainly risks relating to market system, consisting of margin system, price limit system and debt-free day system. Mandatory liquidation will be carried out, if margin calls are not met in a timely manner, while the price changes adversely; in respect of the price volatility risk, the future market prices are highly sensitive to various factors, and hence subject to continuous fluctuations; in respect of the internal control risk, risks may arise from defective internal control, as the process of futures trading is highly professional and complicated. 2. Forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business carried out by the Company is a financial derivative investment business with the purpose of hedging. It is not engaged in Description of risk analysis and control measures of speculative and arbitrage trading operations. Its risks mainly include market risk: carry out forward foreign exchange settlement derivatives position during the reporting period (including but and sales business related to the main business of import, and when the RMB depreciates against foreign currencies, it will cause not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, operation the opportunity loss to the Company, which will increase the goods import cost of the Company invisibly; liquidity risk: as the risk, legal risk etc.) derivative business carried out is an over-the-counter transaction operated via financial institutions, there is a risk of closing position or cutting position loss which requires payment of expenses to banks; operation risk: when the Company conducts foreign exchange settlement and sales business, if the operator fails to report the same for approval according to the prescribed procedures, or if he does not record business information accurately, timely and completely, it may result in loss of transaction or loss of trading opportunity; legal risk: the Company signs a forward agreement on forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business with banks, which requires that the Company must strictly handle the business and occupy a credit quota (or pay a deposit) under the agreement. Meanwhile, the Company should pay attention to its own financial position and avoid losses caused by the agreed default to the Company. 11 derivative As the Company used futures instruments only to fixed prices, the risks can be properly controlled as long as the procedure of futures management system of the Company is followed. 12 TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD Control measures: 1.To carefully select futures brokerage companies, set up a reasonable institutional framework of future business, and make proper staffing and deployment; to strictly control the scale of funds underlying hedging, and make good plans on, and use of margin; to strictly abide by the operation rules of hedging, adhere to the hedging purposes, never make speculative trading, and hedge the price volatility risk to the greatest extent; to formulate a special internal control system, making specific provisions on the hedging quota, type, authority of examination and approval, internal approval process, reporting system of internal risks, procedure of risks handling, and information disclosure; and to work out a processing program for erroneous trading, etc. 2. Select a forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business with simple structure, strong liquidity and controllable risks to carry out hedging business, and strictly control the transaction scale of foreign exchange settlement; strictly control the transaction scale of forward foreign exchange settlement and sales. The Company can only carry out the trading with hedging as the goal within the quota authorized by the board of directors; formulate the standardized business operation procedures and authorization management system, arrange full-time personnel, clarify job responsibilities, and strictly engage in forward foreign exchange settlement and sales transactions within the scope of authorization; improve business training, professional ethics and quality of relevant personnel, and establish a timely reporting system for abnormal situations, so as to maximize the avoidance of operation risks; strengthen management on bank accounts and funds, adhere to strict approval procedures for allocation and use of funds; supervise and inspect the standards of hedging, the effectiveness of the internal control mechanism, and the authenticity of information disclosure of forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business. The Company's derivatives investment business represents futures hedging business and forward foreign exchange settlement and sales: In the futures market, the positions of white sugar, polyethylene and paper pulp held as of 31 March 2021 were as follows: 1. The position for white sugar (SR105) was 716 lots (7,160 tons), with the average sales price for opening a position of RMB Changes in market price or fair value of derivatives invested 5,371.76 per ton and the settlement price of RMB 5,252.00 per ton, and floating gain of RMB 857,480.00; during the reporting period, where specific methods and 2. The position for polyethylene (L2105) was 20 lots (100 tons), with the average sales price for opening a position of RMB relevant assumptions and parameters used, shall be disclosed 8,560.00 per ton and the settlement price of RMB 8,520.00 per ton, and floating gain of RMB 4,000.00; in the analysis of derivatives' fair value 3.The position for paper pulp (SP2105) was 335 lots (3,350 tons), with the average sales price for opening a position of RMB6,490.49 per ton and the settlement price of RMB6,758.00 per ton, and floating gain of RMB896,160.00; For forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business as at 31 March 2021, the forward foreign exchange sales were USD16.20 million. According to the Industrial and Commercial Bank's forward foreign exchange settlement and sales market value gain or loss revaluation list, the provision for floating loss was RMB235,480.00. Description of any significant changes in the Company's accounting policies and specific auditing principles of No significant change. derivatives during the reporting period from the previous reporting period Special opinion of independent directors oninvestment and risk control by the Company TEXT OF 2020 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD 3.5 Progress of investment projects with raised funds Applicable √ Not applicable 3.6 Forecast of operating results for the period from January to June of 2021 Forecast of accumulative net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of next report period to be loss probably or warning of its significant change compared with the corresponding period of last year and explanation of the reasons Applicable □ Not applicable Situation of results forecast: increase in the same direction Data type filled in the results forecast: interval number From the beginning of the year The same period Change in increase / decrease to the end of the next reporting of last year period Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies 8,671.01 -- 11,079.63 4,817.23 Increase 80.00% -- 130.00% (RMB ten thousands) Basic earnings per share 0.1387 -- 0.1772 0.0790 Increase 75.56% -- 124.33% (RMB/share) During the reporting period, the Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies increased significantly compared with the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the effective control on the domestic epidemic, the significant increase of the Company's bulk Explanation of results forecast cargo throughput compared with the same period of last year, the further improvement of the quality and efficiency of port value-added services, such as tugboats, agencies, etc. and neighboring port logistics businesses, as well as the profit growth resulted from the faster revenue growth of the trading business combined with port and trade. 3.7 Major contracts for daily operations Applicable √ Not applicable 3.8 Entrusted financial management Applicable √ Not applicable The Company was not involved in any entrusted financial management during the reporting period. 3.9 Illegal external guarantees Applicable √ Not applicable The Company had no illegal external guarantees during the reporting period. 13 TEXT OF 2020 THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD 3.10 The listed company's non-operating capital occupied by controlling shareholders and their related parties Applicable √ Not applicable No non-operating capital of the listed company was occupied by controlling shareholders and their related parties in the Company during the reporting period. 3.11 Registration form for the activities of receiving investigation and research, communication and interview during the reporting period √Applicable □ Not applicable Main topic of Index to basic Time Venue Mode Type of target Target discussion and situation of information investigation and provided research Investor from of "Easy Interaction" of About the About the Office of the Shenzhen Stock 20 January 2021 Written inquiries Individual Company's Company's Exchange Company operation operation (深交所"互動易") 14 Attachments Original document

