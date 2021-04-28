Xiamen International Port : TEXT OF 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT OF XIAMEN PORT DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD
廈 門 國 際 港 務 股 份 有 限 公 司
XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3378)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The following announcement was released by Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd, whose A shares were listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The financial statements of Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 were not audited, and have been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").
By order of the Board
Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd
Cai Changzhen
Company Secretary
Xiamen, the PRC, 28 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cai Liqun, Mr. Chen Zhaohui, Mr. Lin Fuguang and Mr. Chen Zhen; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhiping, Mr. Fu Chengjing, Mr. Huang Zirong and Ms. Bai Xueqing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Feng, Mr. Lin Pengjiu, Mr. Jin Tao and Mr. Ji Wenyuan.
Stock Code: 000905
Stock Name: Xiamen Port
Announcement No.: 2021 - 21
§1 IMPORTANT
The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company should warrant that the content of this quarterly report is true, accurate and complete, does not have any false representation, misleading statement or material omission, and should bear legal liability jointly and severally.
All the directors attended the board meeting for the reviewing of this quarterly report.
Mr. Chen Zhaohui, legal representative of the Company, Mr. Hu Yubin, person-in-charge of the accounting works, and Mr. Wang Min, person-in-charge of the accounting body (accountant in charge) hereby declare that they warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.
§2 GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
2.1 Key accounting data and financial indicators
Whether retroactive adjustments or restatements would be made by the Company to the accounting data for the previous years
□Yes
√No
Increase/decrease this reporting
This reporting period
The same period of last year
period over the same period of
last year
Operating income (RMB)
5,298,935,971.73
2,819,228,031.63
87.96%
Net profit attributable to the
shareholders
of
the
listed
42,463,028.98
8,685,802.93
388.88%
Company(RMB)
Net profit after deducting non-recurring
gains/losses
attributable
to
the
39,327,090.67
-6,814,721.62
677.09%
shareholders
of
the
listed
Company(RMB)
Net
cash
flow
from
operating
-338,524,941.58
-245,031,381.45
-38.16%
activities(RMB)
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.0679
0.0146
365.07%
Diluted earnings per share(RMB/share)
0.0679
0.0146
365.07%
Weighted average return rate on
net
1.23%
0.25%
0.98%
assets
Increase/decrease end of this
End of this reporting period
End of last year
reporting period over end of last
year
Total assets(RMB)
11,306,418,234.49
10,432,888,710.94
8.37%
Net assets attributable to the
shareholders
of
the
listed
Company
3,539,872,612.32
3,496,582,845.55
1.24%
(RMB)
Items and amount of extraordinary gains / losses
√ Applicable
□ Not applicable
Unit: RMB
Amount from the
Items
beginning of the year to the
Note
end of the reporting period
Gains/losses from disposal of non- current assets (including the written-off part of
-58,446.80
asset depreciation reserves provided)
Government grants included in gains/losses for the current period ( excluding
those government subsidies closely related to corporate business, fixed in
15,938,358.38
accordance with the national standard or enjoyed quantitatively)
Gains/losses on fair value change from held-for-trading financial assets, derivative
financial assets, trading financial liabilities and derivative financial liabilities, and
investment gain
from
disposal of
held-for-trading financial assets,
derivative
-11,942,730.94
financial assets, trading financial liabilities, derivative financial liabilities and
other debts investment, excluding effective hedging business relating to the
ordinary operation business of the Company
Reversal of depreciation reserves for receivables and contract assets tested for
600,000.00
depreciation individually
Other non-operating incomes and expenses (excluding items mentioned above)
3,765,809.61
Less: effect of income tax
2,075,747.56
Effect of minority interests (after tax)
3,091,304.38
Total
3,135,938.31
--
Explain the reasons if the Company classified any extraordinary gains / losses items defined in the " Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public -- Extraordinary Gains / Losses" as recurring gains /losses items, as well as those listed in the said explanatory announcement as recurring gains/losses items
Applicable√ Not applicable
During the reporting period, there was no such situation concerning the Company classified any extraordinary gains
losses items defined or listed in the "Explanatory Announcement No. 1 on Information Disclosure for Companies Offering Their Securities to the Public -- Extraordinary Gains /Losses" as recurring gains /losses items.
2.2 Total number of shareholders and shareholdings of top ten shareholders at the end of the reporting period
2.2.1 Number of common shareholders and preferred shareholders with voting rights resumed and shareholding of the top ten shareholders
Unit: Number of shares
Total number of common
Total number of
preferred
46,573
shareholders with voting rights
0
shareholders at the end of the
resumed at the end of the
reporting period
reporting period (if any)
Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders
Proportion
Number of
Position pledged or frozen
Nature of
Number of shares
shares held
Name of shareholders
of
Status of
Number
shareholders
held
subject to
shareholding
shares
lock-up
Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd
State-owned
61.89%
386,907,522
94,191,522
0
（廈門國際港務股份有限公司）
legal person
Domestic
You Yan
natural
0.24%
1,517,800
0
person
Domestic
Liu Junfeng
natural
0.20%
1,220,055
0
person
Domestic
Chen Zifan
natural
0.19%
1,190,793
0
person
Domestic
Yu Cuiping
natural
0.19%
1,158,000
0
person
Domestic
Ning Shen
natural
0.17%
1,056,399
0
person
Domestic
Yi Daxu
natural
0.16%
985,700
0
person
Gu Wenming
Domestic
natural
0.14%
856,010
0
person
Yang Lingeng
Domestic
natural
0.13%
800,800
0
person
Vanguard Investment Australia Ltd.
Foreign
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock
legal person
Index Fund (Exchange) (領航投資
0.12%
739,716
0
澳洲有限公司－領航新興市場股
指基金（交易所）)
Shareholdings of top ten shareholders holding shares without lock-up
Name of shareholders
Number of shares held without lock-up
Class of shares
Class of shares
Number
Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd
Renminbi
292,716,000
denominated
292,716,000
(廈門國際港務股份有限公司)
ordinary
shares
You Yan
Renminbi
1,517,800
denominated
1,517,800
ordinary
shares
Liu Junfeng
Renminbi
1,220,055
denominated
1,220,055
ordinary
shares
Chen Zifan
Renminbi
1,190,793
denominated
1,190,793
ordinary
shares
Yu Cuiping
Renminbi
1,158,000
denominated
1,158,000
ordinary
shares
Ning Shen
Renminbi
1,056,399
denominated
1,056,399
ordinary
shares
Yi Daxu
Renminbi
985,700
denominated
985,700
ordinary
shares
Gu Wenming
Renminbi
856,010
denominated
856,010
ordinary
shares
Yang Lingeng
Renminbi
800,800
denominated
800,800
ordinary
shares
Vanguard Investment Australia Ltd. - Vanguard
Renminbi
Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (Exchange)
739,716
denominated
739,716
(領航投資澳洲有限公司－領航新興市場股指
ordinary
基金（交易所）)
shares
1. Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd is the only one shareholder holding more
than 5% (including 5%) of the Company's shares, which is the controlling
shareholder of the Company, the connected nature is controlling parent company,
the nature of the shareholding is state-owned legal person shares;
Explanation
of the
connected
relationships or
2. The other top ten shareholders of the Company have no connected relation with
concerted
actions
for the
above-mentioned
the controlling shareholder of the listed company, and they are also not the
shareholders
concerted action person defined under "Measures for the Administration of the
Acquisition of Listed Companies", either;
3. It is unknown that whether the connected relationship or concerted action relationship exists or not among other shareholders holding tradable shares.
You Yan holds 1,517,800 shares of the Company through Credit Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts;
Liu Junfeng holds 1,220,055 shares of the Company through Credit
Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts;
Explanation of top ten common shareholders
3. Chen Zifan holds 1,190,793 shares of the Company through Credit
involved in securities margin trading business (if
Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts;
any)
4. Gu Wenming holds 856,010 shares of the Company through Credit
Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts;
5. Yang Lingeng holds 800,800 shares of the Company through Credit
Transactions Guarantee Securities Accounts.
Whether top ten common shareholders or top ten common shareholders without lock-up of the Company carried out any agreed buy-back transactions during the reporting period.
Yes√Not
No top ten common shareholders and top ten common shareholder without lock-up of the Company carried out any agreed buy-back transactions during the reporting period.
2.2.2 Total number of preferred shareholders of the Company and the shareholdings of the top ten preferred shareholders
□ Applicable √ Not applicable
§3 IMPORTANT ISSUES
3.1 Details for changes in major financial data and financial indicators and the reasons thereof during the reporting period
√Applicable □ Not applicable
Monetary funds at the end of the reporting period increased by 65.33% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the receipt of current accounts from the controlling shareholder Xiamen International Port Co., Ltd (廈門國際港務股份有限公司) (hereinafter referred to as "International Port") at the end of the reporting period.
Financial assets held for trading at the end of the reporting period increased by 59.45% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the impact of market price fluctuations on the futures during the reporting period.
Inventories at the end of the reporting period increased by 30.62% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the increasing inventories at the end of the period as a result of the growth of trading business during the reporting period.
Advances at the end of the reporting period decreased by 86.44% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the decrease in advance rental receipts during the reporting period.
Salaries payable to employees at the end of the reporting period decreased by 41.84% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the payment for year-end bonus of last year during the reporting period.
Other payables at the end of the reporting period increased by 51.32% compared to the beginning of the period, which was mainly due to the increase in current accounts with the controlling shareholder International Port during the reporting period.
Operating revenue during the reporting period increased by 87.96% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the growth of the trading business combined with port and trade during the reporting period.
Operating cost during the reporting period increased by 88.01% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the corresponding increasing cost of goods sold as a result of the growth of trading business during the reporting period.
Selling expenses during the reporting period increased by 40.49% compared to the same period of last year was mainly due to the corresponding increasing expenses as a result of the growth of trading business during the reporting period.
Other income during the reporting period decreased by 47.36% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in government grants received during the reporting period.
Investment income during the reporting period decreased by 205.13% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the impact of market price fluctuations on the futures during the reporting period.
Gain on changes in fair value during the reporting period decreased by 99.01% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the impact of market price fluctuations on the futures and the forward settlement and sale of foreign exchange during the reporting period.
Credit impairment loss during the reporting period decreased by 93.64% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in the provision for bad debts based on the aging of accounts receivable for the trading business during the reporting period.
Asset impairment loss during the reporting period increased by 50.66% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in provision for inventory impairment as a result of the decline in prices of some business varieties of the trading business during the reporting period.
Non-operatingincome during the reporting period increased by 738.93% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the compensation from arbitration case received by our subsidiary Xiamen Port Logistics Co., Ltd. during the reporting period.
Non-operatingexpenses during the reporting period decreased by 79.17% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the epidemic donation expenses during the same period of last year.
Net cash flow from operating activities during the reporting period decreased by 38.16% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in cash outflow for the purchase of goods and acceptance of labor services during the reporting period.
Net cash flow from investing activities during the reporting period decreased by 53.32% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in cash paid for investment during the reporting period.
Net cash flow from financing activities during the reporting period increased by 422.16% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the decrease in cash paid for debt repayment during the reporting period.
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the reporting period increased by 136.54% compared to the same period of last year, which was mainly due to the increase in net cash flow from financing activities during the reporting period.
3.2 The progress of significant events and analysis of their effects and solutions
Applicable□ Not applicable
In 2020, due to the integration of port resources in Fujian Province, Xiamen Port Holding Group Co., Ltd. (廈 門港務控股集團有限公司) (hereinafter referred to as"Port Holding Group"), the indirect controlling shareholder of the Company, was institutionalized and integrated into Fujian Province Port Group Limited Liability Company (福建省港口集團有限責任公司) (hereinafter referred to as"Fujian Port Group") organized and established by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Fujian Province (福建省人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) (hereinafter referred to as "Fujian SASAC"), as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujian Port Group. Fujian Port Group submitted to the State Administration for Market Regulation documents related to the anti-monopoly review on the concentrations of undertakings, and received the Case Filing Notice of theAnti-MonopolyReview on the Concentrations of Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷審查立案通知 書》) on 28 December 2020.
During this reporting period, on 9 February 2021, Fujian Port Group received the Decision Regarding No Prohibition for theAnti-MonopolyReview on the Concentrations of Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷審查不予 禁止決定書》) issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation. On 25 February 2021, Port Holding Group completed the registration procedures for the industrial and commercial changes involved in this free equity transfer. After the completion of the industrial and commercial changes of this free transfer of the indirect controlling shareholder's equity, Fujian Port Group directly holds 100% of the equity in Port Holding Group, and Port Holding
Group indirectly holds 386,907,522 shares, representing 61.89% of the total equity in the Company through International Port. The controlling shareholder of the Company is still International Port, and the actual controller of the Company is changed from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Xiamen Municipal People's Government (厦门市人民政府國有資產監督管理委員會) to Fujian SASAC.
Overview of significant events
Date of disclosure
Search index of provisional report
disclosure website
Announcement of
Xiamen
Port on
the Progress
of
Securities Times B22,
Equity Transfer of the Company's Indirect Controlling
China Securities Journal B033,
Shareholder and the Change of Actual Controller of the
26 January 2021
the website of CNINFO ( 巨 潮 資 訊 網 ).
Company（《廈門港務關於公司間接控股股東股權劃
（Announcement No.: 2021-04）
轉暨公司實際控制人發生變更的進展公告》）
1. Summary of Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port (《廈
門港務收購報告書摘要》)
Securities Times B20,
2. Announcement of Xiamen Port on Fujian Port
China Securities Journal B034,
Group's receipt
of the
Decision
Regarding
No
10 February 2021
Prohibition for the Anti-Monopoly Review on the
the website of CNINFO ( 巨 潮 資 訊 網 ).
Concentrations of Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷
(Announcement No.: 2021-10).
審 查 不 予 禁 止 決 定 書 》 ) issued by the State
Administration for Market Regulation
1. Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port (《廈門港務收購
報告書》)
2. Legal Opinions of King & Wood Mallesons (Beijing)
on the Acquisition Report of Xiamen Port Development
Co., Ltd.
3. Legal Opinions of King & Wood Mallesons (Beijing)
23 February 2021
the website of CNINFO (巨潮資訊網)
on the Exemption of Fujian Province Port Group
Limited Liability Company from Making an Offer
4. Financial Advisory Report by China International
Capital Corporation Limited on the Acquisition Report
of Xiamen Port Development Co., Ltd.
Announcement of Xiamen Port in relation to the
Securities Times B36,
China Securities Journal B007,
completion of the industrial and commercial changes
27 February 2021
registration of the indirect controlling and the change of
the website of CNINFO ( 巨 潮 資 訊 網 ).
the actual controller.
（Announcement No.: 2021-11）
Implementation progress of share repurchase □Applicable √ Not applicable
Implementation progress of the reduction of shares repurchased by means of centralized bidding □Applicable √ Not applicable
3.3 Overdue commitments that have not been fully fulfilled by the commitments-related parties including actual controllers of the Company, shareholders, related parties, the acquirers and the Company during the reporting period
□Applicable √ Not applicable
There were no overdue commitments that had not been fully fulfilled by the commitments-related parties including actual controllers of the Company, shareholders, related parties, the acquirers and the Company during the reporting period.
3.4 Financial asset investment
3.4.1 Securities investment
□Applicable √ Not applicable
The Company was not involved in any securities investment during the reporting period.
3.4.2 Derivatives investments
√Applicable □ Not applicable
Unit: RMB (in ten thousands)
Percentage
of
investment
Investment
Purchase
Sales
Investment
amount at
Actual
The name of
the end of
Connected
Connected
Category of
Original
Closing
amount at
amount
amount
Amount of
amount at
amount of
operators of
the period to
transaction
Derivatives
amount of
Beginning
the
during the
during the
impairment
the end of
profit or loss
derivatives
relationship
date
the
(Yes/No)
investment
derivatives
date
beginning of
reporting
reporting
provision
the
during the
investment
Company's
investment
the period
period
period
(if any)
period
reporting
net assets at
period
the end of
the reporting
period
Industrial Futures
Non-connect
Polyethylene
14
31
No
161.8
December
May
161.8
247.35
79.25
0
0
0.00%
-6.2
Co., Ltd.
ed party
(L2105)
2020
2021
Industrial
Futures
Non-connect
Paper pulp
8
31
No
0
January
May
0
5,266.58
6,653.98
0
2,174.31
0.47%
-787.5
Co., Ltd.
ed party
(SP2105)
2021
2021
Industrial
Futures
Non-connect
White sugar
8
31
No
0
February
May
0
1,042.49
1,481.18
0
430.64
0.09%
7.93
Co., Ltd.
ed party
(SR105)
2021
2021
Funeng
Futures
Non-connect
White sugar
23
31
No
528.53
November
May
528.53
322.25
4,291
0
3,415.54
0.73%
24.44
Co., Ltd.
ed party
(SR105)
2020
2021
Guomao
Futures
Non-connect
Polypropylene
31
31
No
68.12
December
May
68.12
66.98
0
0
0
0.00%
1.14
Company Limited
ed party
(PP2105)
2020
2021
Guomao
Futures
Non-connect
Polyethylene
31
31
No
1,163.27
December
May
1,163.27
1,419.9
171.2
0
85.6
0.02%
-171.07
Company Limited
ed party
(L2105)
2020
2021
Non-connect
Forward sales
10
2
Bank of East Asia
No
of foreign
0
February
March
0
2,776.96
2,782.98
0
0
0.00%
6.02
ed party
exchange
2021
2021
Industrial
and
Non-connect
Forward sales
26
1
No
of foreign
0
March
June
0
4,477.32
0
0
4,477.32
0.96%
0
Commercial Bank
ed party
exchange
2021
2021
10
Industrial
and
Non-connect
Forward sales
7
19
No
of foreign
0
January
January
0
3,319.14
3,319.14
0
0
0.00%
0
Commercial Bank
ed party
exchange
2021
2021
Industrial
and
Non-connect
Forward sales
8
19
No
of foreign
0
January
January
0
2,592.4
2,592.4
0
0
0.00%
0
Commercial Bank
ed party
exchange
2021
2021
Industrial
and
Non-connect
Forward sales
25
16
No
of foreign
0
March
April
0
6,161.7
0
0
6,161.7
1.33%
0
Commercial Bank
ed party
exchange
2021
2021
Total
1,921.72
--
--
1,921.72
27,693.07
21,371.13
0
16,745.11
3.60%
-925.24
Capital resource of derivatives investment
Self-owned capital
Litigation involved(if applicable)
N/A
The disclosure date of the Board's announcement in relation to
8 December 2020
the approval of derivatives investment (if any)
The disclosure date of the announcement of the general
meeting in relation to the approval of derivatives investment
24 December 2020
(if any)
The risk analysis of positions in derivatives during the reporting period: 1. The Company carries out only spot hedging operations
and forward settlement and sale of foreign exchange other than speculative and arbitraging ones, for the purpose of avoiding
operating risks. Spot hedging is exposed to mainly risks relating to market system, consisting of margin system, price limit system
and debt-free day system. Mandatory liquidation will be carried out, if margin calls are not met in a timely manner, while the price
changes adversely; in respect of the price volatility risk, the future market prices are highly sensitive to various factors, and hence
subject to continuous fluctuations; in respect of the internal control risk, risks may arise from defective internal control, as the
process of futures trading is highly professional and complicated. 2. Forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business
carried out by the Company is a financial derivative investment business with the purpose of hedging. It is not engaged in
Description of risk analysis and control
measures of
speculative and arbitrage trading operations. Its risks mainly include market risk: carry out forward foreign exchange settlement
derivatives position during the reporting period (including but
and sales business related to the main business of import, and when the RMB depreciates against foreign currencies, it will cause
not limited to market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, operation
the opportunity loss to the Company, which will increase the goods import cost of the Company invisibly; liquidity risk: as the
risk, legal risk etc.)
derivative business carried out is an over-the-counter transaction operated via financial institutions, there is a risk of closing
position or cutting position loss which requires payment of expenses to banks; operation risk: when the Company conducts foreign
exchange settlement and sales business, if the operator fails to report the same for approval according to the prescribed procedures,
or if he does not record business information accurately, timely and completely, it may result in loss of transaction or loss of trading
opportunity; legal risk: the Company signs a forward agreement on forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business with
banks, which requires that the Company must strictly handle the business and occupy a credit quota (or pay a deposit) under the
agreement. Meanwhile, the Company should pay attention to its own financial position and avoid losses caused by the agreed
default to the Company.
derivativeAs the Company used futures instruments only to fixed prices, the risks can be properly controlled as long as the procedure of futures management system of the Company is followed.
Control measures: 1.To carefully select futures brokerage companies, set up a reasonable institutional framework of future business, and make proper staffing and deployment; to strictly control the scale of funds underlying hedging, and make good plans on, and use of margin; to strictly abide by the operation rules of hedging, adhere to the hedging purposes, never make speculative trading, and hedge the price volatility risk to the greatest extent; to formulate a special internal control system, making specific provisions on the hedging quota, type, authority of examination and approval, internal approval process, reporting system of internal risks, procedure of risks handling, and information disclosure; and to work out a processing program for erroneous trading, etc. 2. Select a forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business with simple structure, strong liquidity and controllable risks to carry out hedging business, and strictly control the transaction scale of foreign exchange settlement; strictly control the transaction scale of forward foreign exchange settlement and sales. The Company can only carry out the trading with hedging as the goal within the quota authorized by the board of directors; formulate the standardized business operation procedures and authorization management system, arrangefull-timepersonnel, clarify job responsibilities, and strictly engage in forward foreign exchange settlement and sales transactions within the scope of authorization; improve business training, professional ethics and quality of relevant personnel, and establish a timely reporting system for abnormal situations, so as to maximize the avoidance of operation risks; strengthen management on bank accounts and funds, adhere to strict approval procedures for allocation and use of funds; supervise and inspect the standards of hedging, the effectiveness of the internal control mechanism, and the authenticity of information disclosure of forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business.
The Company's derivatives investment business represents futures hedging business and forward foreign exchange settlement and sales:
In the futures market, the positions of white sugar, polyethylene and paper pulp held as of 31 March 2021 were as follows:
1. The position for white sugar (SR105) was 716 lots (7,160 tons), with the average sales price for opening a position of RMB
Changes in market price or fair value of derivatives invested5,371.76 per ton and the settlement price of RMB 5,252.00 per ton, and floating gain of RMB 857,480.00;
during the reporting period, where specific methods and2. The position for polyethylene (L2105) was 20 lots (100 tons), with the average sales price for opening a position of RMBrelevant assumptions and parameters used, shall be disclosed8,560.00 per ton and the settlement price of RMB 8,520.00 per ton, and floating gain of RMB 4,000.00;
in the analysis of derivatives' fair value3.The position for paper pulp (SP2105) was 335 lots (3,350 tons), with the average sales price for opening a position of RMB6,490.49 per ton and the settlement price of RMB6,758.00 per ton, and floating gain of RMB896,160.00;
For forward foreign exchange settlement and sales business as at 31 March 2021, the forward foreign exchange sales were USD16.20 million. According to the Industrial and Commercial Bank's forward foreign exchange settlement and sales market value gain or loss revaluation list, the provision for floating loss was RMB235,480.00.
Description of any significant changes in the Company's
accounting policies and specific auditing principles ofNo significant change.derivatives during the reporting period from the previous
reporting period
Special opinion of independent directors oninvestment and risk control by the Company
3.5 Progress of investment projects with raised funds
Applicable√ Not applicable
3.6 Forecast of operating results for the period from January to June of 2021
Forecast of accumulative net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of next report period to be loss probably or warning of its significant change compared with the corresponding period of last year and explanation of the reasons
Applicable□ Not applicable
Situation of results forecast: increase in the same direction
Data type filled in the results forecast: interval number
From the beginning of the year
The same period
Change in increase / decrease
to the end of the next reporting
of last year
period
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of listed companies
8,671.01
--
11,079.63
4,817.23
Increase
80.00%
--
130.00%
(RMB ten thousands)
Basic earnings per share
0.1387
--
0.1772
0.0790
Increase
75.56%
--
124.33%
(RMB/share)
During the reporting period, the Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of listed
companies increased significantly compared with the same period of last year, which was mainly due
to the effective control on the domestic epidemic, the significant increase of the Company's bulk
Explanation of results forecast
cargo throughput compared with the same period of last year, the further improvement of the quality
and efficiency of port value-added services, such as tugboats, agencies, etc. and neighboring port
logistics businesses, as well as the profit growth resulted from the faster revenue growth of the trading
business combined with port and trade.
3.7 Major contracts for daily operations
Applicable√ Not applicable
3.8 Entrusted financial management
Applicable√ Not applicable
The Company was not involved in any entrusted financial management during the reporting period.
3.9 Illegal external guarantees
Applicable√ Not applicable
The Company had no illegal external guarantees during the reporting period.
3.10 The listed company's non-operating capital occupied by controlling shareholders and their related parties
Applicable√ Not applicable
No non-operating capital of the listed company was occupied by controlling shareholders and their related parties in the Company during the reporting period.
3.11 Registration form for the activities of receiving investigation and research, communication and interview during the reporting period
