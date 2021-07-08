Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Xiamen ITG Group Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600755   CNE000000MN4

XIAMEN ITG GROUP CORP., LTD.

(600755)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 07/07
7.94 CNY   +2.45%
07:14aXIAMEN ITG  : China copper smelter Fangyuan launches ITG supply chain tie-up
RE
07/02XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT  : to Raise Stake in Logistics Unit For $242 Million
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xiamen ITG : China copper smelter Fangyuan launches ITG supply chain tie-up

07/08/2021 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group, China's biggest private-sector copper smelter, on Thursday said its subsidiary had officially launched a supply-chain partnership with state-controlled Xiamen ITG Group Corp.

The tie-up is a government-orchestrated initiative designed to put Fangyuan, which has capacity to produce 700,000 tonnes of refined copper annually, on a firmer financial footing after the company admitted it was experiencing liquidity problems in late 2019 and reducing operating rates. [https://bit.ly/2RMs924]

ITG, a commodity trading firm which also provides supply-chain management services, will bring in "favourable resources" for Fangyuan smelting unit Dongying Lufang Metals Material Co Ltd and work to expand sales and purchase channels, a Fangyuan statement said, without providing further details.

Reuters reported in April that ITG would purchase and store raw materials, sell them to Fangyuan and then buy back the products, citing a source briefed on the matter.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about XIAMEN ITG GROUP CORP., LTD.
07:14aXIAMEN ITG  : China copper smelter Fangyuan launches ITG supply chain tie-up
RE
07/02XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT  : to Raise Stake in Logistics Unit For $242 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 351 B 54 182 M 54 182 M
Net income 2020 2 612 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2020 10 235 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 15 500 M 2 395 M 2 392 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 867
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart XIAMEN ITG GROUP CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xiamen ITG Group Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAMEN ITG GROUP CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yun Xuan Wu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shao Yong Gao Chairman
Yan Hui Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gan Shu Zheng Independent Director
Xiao Xi Xu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAMEN ITG GROUP CORP., LTD.18.86%2 490
DSV PANALPINA A/S48.82%52 716
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG59.36%41 634
INPOST S.A.0.00%9 841
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.17.32%7 112
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.12.50%7 085