Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600057   CNE000000QN5

XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.

(600057)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's CNGR to buy nickel, cobalt from Xiamen Xiangyu

12/28/2021 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Chinese battery materials producer CNGR on Tuesday said it would buy nickel and cobalt from compatriot Xiamen Xiangyu over a five-year period as part of a broad strategic cooperation agreement between the two companies.

CNGR said in a filing it expected to purchase approximately 80,000 tonnes of nickel and 15,000 tonnes of cobalt from Xiamen Xiangyu from 2022-27. Both metals are key ingredients in batteries for electric vehicles.

The exact volume and price will be determined in a separate sales and purchase agreement, CNGR added.

Xiamen Xiangyu, part of state-owned supply chain management firm Xiangyu Group, focuses on marketing nickel, cobalt, lithium and other "new energy" raw materials, the filing said.

The tie-up also envisages joint development and smelting of nickel ore resources in Indonesia into battery materials.

Xiamen Xiangyu already uses nickel ore to make stainless steel in Indonesia, while CNGR plans to produce nickel matte in the Southeast Asian country, whose ban on nickel ore exports has prompted many Chinese companies to invest in processing plants there.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
All news about XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.
12:51pChina's CNGR to buy nickel, cobalt from Xiamen Xiangyu
RE
12/06Metro Mining Converts Bauxite LOI Into Binding Offtake Deal
MT
11/26Metro Mining Enters Expanded, Extended LOI for Bauxite Supply with Chinese Company
MT
10/26Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
08/24E COMMODITIES : Units Secure $42 Million Funding from Xiamen Xiangyu; Shares Jump 4%
MT
08/04Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/02XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT : to Raise Stake in Logistics Unit For $242 Million
MT
06/29Weekly Prices of Road Logistics in China Slide in Mid-June
MT
06/28China's Logistics Industry Posts 31.4% Revenue Growth in January-May
MT
04/21Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 457 B 71 735 M 71 735 M
Net income 2021 2 087 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
Yield 2021 5,99%
Capitalization 17 468 M 2 742 M 2 743 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 799
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,18 CNY
Average target price 10,61 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qi Dong Deng General Manager & Director
Wei Dong Qi Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Shui Li Zhang Chairman
Yang Feng Zeng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Feng Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.35.88%2 668
NAVINFO CO., LTD.5.68%5 620
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-42.07%4 014
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED18.08%3 333
KMW INC.-49.69%1 362
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION0.00%1 113