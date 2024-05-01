SHANGHAI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence company, is proud to announce the forthcoming launch of its innovative product, DIF (Daily Invest Focus), in May 2024. This product is poised to revolutionize the approach to stock market analysis with the tagline "Maximize your market moves."

In today's landscape of information abundance, extracting valuable data is essential for formulating strategic investment decisions. DIF is designed to provide investors with effective and insightful information, serving as a critical component in interpreting market sentiment and identifying viable investment opportunities. This empowers investors to maneuver through the intricacies of financial markets confidently, with decisions firmly rooted in clarity amidst a sea of unfiltered data.

DIF addresses this challenge by incorporating an advanced artificial intelligence framework known as Agentic Workflow. This framework marks a significant shift from conventional static Q&A interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs). Instead, it adopts an iterative and multi-step process, capitalizing on the synergistic efforts of multiple AI agents to perform complex tasks. The Agentic Workflow facilitates collaboration among these AI agents, enabling them to distribute tasks, engage in discussions, and debate, thereby arriving at more refined solutions than could be achieved by a single agent.

The DIF platform's investment information output is meticulously structured through a tiered process, expertly coordinated by specialized agents. The process encompasses four distinct phases: information gathering, synthesis, analysis, and conclusion formulation, each managed by an agent with a defined role. These agents operate with clear responsibilities while also engaging in dynamic discussions and collaborative efforts, ensuring the optimization of our output results.

Xiao-I is dedicated to making changes in everyone's life with AI. With the introduction of DIF, Xiao-I is not merely launching a new product; it is introducing a paradigm shift in investment strategy, empowered by AI. Xiao-I will continue to drive the development of AI technology, bringing more innovation and surprises to users. Please stay tuned for the release of the DIF products in May by Xiao-I, we invite you to join us in this transformative journey as we redefine the future of investing. Welcome to DIF—Where Intelligent Investing Begins.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence company that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xiao-i-corporation-announce-the-significant-progress-in-the-new-product-dif-daily-invest-focus-empowering-investors-with-advanced-market-insights-302132827.html

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation