SHANGHAI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading AI company, announced the launch of its new product -Hearview, which is "AI empowered glasses for deaf people." This innovative product aims to break down communication barriers and enhance the daily lives of the deaf community, allowing them to "see the sounds of the world."

Hearview is part of Xiao-I's broader product series tailored for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. This series includes two products lines to assist the deaf community with both listening and speaking. The glasses are the first product in the listening product line that focuses on enabling the deaf to "hear" the world. The speaking product line focuses on enabling the world to "hear" the deaf.

Integrating multiple advanced AI technologies to provide a comprehensive solution for the deaf community, Hearview offers face-to-face communication by converting spoken words into text displayed on the lenses, ensuring clarity and ease in conversations. In addition, Hearview enhances entertainment experiences by transforming audio from live broadcasts and entertainment programs into text. To ensure user safety, the glasses are equipped with an environmental sound analysis system that alerts users to potential dangers through visual warnings.

Hearview empowers the deaf community by converting speech into text, enabling full participation in conversations, and entertainment. For more information about Hearview and to explore the complete product line, please visit: https://us.xiaoi.com/productPage/hearview.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 466 million people worldwide have hearing loss, with over 9 million being profoundly deaf. This community faces unique challenges, including social isolation and communication barriers. Hearview aims to bridge these gaps, enhancing social participation and independence for deaf individuals.

Xiao-I Corporation remains committed to its vision of "improving everyone's life with innovative AI technology." Hearview is a testament to this vision, showcasing the company's dedication to enhancing the lives of the deaf community through technological innovation. The AI empowered glasses are a significant step toward this inclusive future.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xiao-i-corporation-launches-its-new-product-hearview--ai-empowered-glasses-for-deaf-people--promoting-a-more-inclusive-society-302150036.html

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation