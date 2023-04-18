Advanced search
    AIXI   US98423X1000

XIAO-I CORPORATION

(AIXI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:19 2023-04-17 pm EDT
6.090 USD   -0.79%
08:05aXiao-I Corporation to Release Full Year 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2023
GL
03/31Xiao-I Chairman Attends 2023 Boao Forum to Share Insights into Artificial Intelligence Development
PR
03/31Xiao-I Chairman Attends 2023 Boao Forum to Share Insights into Artificial Intelligence Development
GL
Xiao-I Corporation to Release Full Year 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2023

04/18/2023 | 08:05am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) (“Xiao-I” or “the Company”), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence enterprise in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the full year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

 What:Xiao-I Full Year (ended December 31, 2022) Earnings Call
 When:8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 26, 2023
 Webcast:ir.xiaoi.com/events

To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa6261524526c403d9c15cac8e9e5361d

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at ir.xiaoi.com/events.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Xiao-I’s website at www.xiaoi.com.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sarah Gu
Phone: +1 5713269722
Email: ir@xiaoi.com


