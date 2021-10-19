Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Xiaobai Maimai Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HX   US98422P1084

XIAOBAI MAIMAI INC.

(HX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/19 01:51:31 pm
7.8 USD   +16.94%
01:41pXIAOBAI MAIMAI : Announces Change to Executive Management - Form 6-K
PU
10/13Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
10/12Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xiaobai Maimai : Announces Change to Executive Management - Form 6-K

10/19/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
Xiaobai Maimai Announces Change to Executive Management

Resignation of Xiaobo An

On October 18, 2021, Mr. Xiaobao An resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (the "Company"). Mr. An's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. On the same date, Mr. An was appointed as the Vice President of the Company and shall continue to lead the Company's e-commerce business.

Appointment of Yilin (Linda) Wang

On October 18, 2021, Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, was appointed as the sole CEO and new Chairwoman of the Board to fill in the vacancy created by Mr. Xiaobo An's resignation.

Disclaimer

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 17:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,75 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,16 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Xiao Bo An Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yi Lin Wang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rui Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Markscheid Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Gang Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
