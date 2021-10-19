Xiaobai Maimai : Announces Change to Executive Management - Form 6-K

Xiaobai Maimai Announces Change to Executive Management

Resignation of Xiaobo An

On October 18, 2021, Mr. Xiaobao An resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (the "Company"). Mr. An's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. On the same date, Mr. An was appointed as the Vice President of the Company and shall continue to lead the Company's e-commerce business.

Appointment of Yilin (Linda) Wang

On October 18, 2021, Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang, the Company's Co-Chief Executive Officer, was appointed as the sole CEO and new Chairwoman of the Board to fill in the vacancy created by Mr. Xiaobo An's resignation.