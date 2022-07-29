Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:42 2022-07-29 am EDT
12.42 HKD   -4.46%
01:35aApple faces lukewarm demand in China after quarterly revenue drop -analysts
RE
07/27China’s Smartphone Sales Fall 14.2% in Q2 to Decade Low
MT
07/27China Q2 smartphone sales fall 14.2% y/y as consumers pull back
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple faces lukewarm demand in China after quarterly revenue drop -analysts

07/29/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A customer passes an Apple iPhone 13 advertisement at an Apple shop in Singapore

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple should brace for a weakening of demand in China as shoppers curb spending in an anemic economy, some analysts warned on Friday, after the iPhone maker said demand had rebounded in mid-June after COVID-19 lockdowns hampered sales.

The iPhone maker on Thursday reported quarterly revenue in Greater China fell 1%, snapping a streak of strong quarters in the region.

Overall, Apple's revenue rose 2%, beating estimates, and the company said there had been no slowdown in demand for iPhones globally despite macroeconomic indicators turning negative.

Apple boss Tim Cook blamed the drop in Greater China revenue on strict lockdowns in Chinese cities, which forced millions to stay home and hammered the Chinese economy.

"We did see lower demand based on the COVID lockdowns in the cities the COVID lockdowns affected. And we did see a rebound in those same cities toward the end of the quarter in the June time frame," he said.

China's strict curbs to stamp out COVID have undercut a recovery in the world's second-largest economy, with consumer confidence hovering near record lows, private investment slowing and youth unemployment at a record 19.3%, prompting calls for more urgent government stimulus.

Apple this week announced discounts on iPhones and other hardware for Chinese customers, a move it occasionally makes when sales are slow.

Still, the company is more insulated from a weak economy because it is the only leading brand offering expensive devices, analysts said.

Apple's chief competitor in the high-end segment, Huawei, has seen sales collapse after U.S. sanctions prevented it from sourcing key components. Honor, a Huawei spin-off, is growing fast but is yet to break into the high-end market.

Overall Chinese smartphone sales in April-June fell 14.2% on year and volumes hit a decade low, Counterpoint Research said on Wednesday.

Apple's market share in China rose slightly to 15.5% in the quarter even as its sales volumes dropped 5.8%, Counterpoint said, a smaller blow compared with Oppo, Xiaomi, and vivo.

IDC analyst Will Wong said that unlike in late 2020, when demand for phones in China surged after the first COVID lockdown, phone sales are expected to shrink.

"It's not just the lockdown, but other factors, like the government tech crackdown and the slowdown on the property market, all have a negative effect on consumer sentiment," he said.

Apple is set to release a new iPhone model in the autumn.

But sales of the new device in China is unlikely to exceed those of last year's iPhone 13, said Canalys analyst Nicole Peng.

"High-end phone sales tend to be resilient in China, but Apple may worry that demand itself is weakening."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Lincoln Feast.)

By Josh Horwitz


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.36% 157.35 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -4.46% 12.42 Delayed Quote.-32.80%
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
01:35aApple faces lukewarm demand in China after quarterly revenue drop -analysts
RE
07/27China’s Smartphone Sales Fall 14.2% in Q2 to Decade Low
MT
07/27China Q2 smartphone sales fall 14.2% y/y as consumers pull back
RE
07/25Xiaomi Invests in Chinese Auto LED Maker Jinghe Optoelectronics
MT
07/25Xiaomi’s EV Unit Names Former SAIC-GM-Wuling Exec as Marketing Head
MT
07/22Xiaomi Maintains Lead in Indian Smartphone Market in Q2, Research Shows
MT
07/21China’s Smartphone Shipments Rebound for First Time in 2022 in June
MT
07/21CATL, SVolt Settle Unfair Competition Lawsuit
MT
07/20Xiaomi Renews Via Licensing's Advanced Audio Coding Patent Pool License
AQ
07/19Xiaomi Assessing $3.3 Million Fine in Italy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XIAOMI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 335 B 49 675 M 49 675 M
Net income 2022 13 143 M 1 948 M 1 948 M
Net cash 2022 47 933 M 7 104 M 7 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 278 B 41 142 M 41 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 33 793
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 11,17 CNY
Average target price 12,70 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-32.80%41 142
APPLE INC.-11.39%2 537 675
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-44.89%12 460
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-53.86%8 410
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 073
DZS INC.10.54%499