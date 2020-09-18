Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple to launch first online store in India next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Macbook in this illustration taken

Apple Inc will launch its first online store in India on Sept. 23, the iPhone maker said on Friday, coinciding with the country's holiday season that brings some of the biggest sales for retailers every year.

Apple sells its products in India through third-party vendors and e-commerce operators such as Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit and Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant's iPhones are coveted by tens of millions of Indians but their price keeps them out of the reach of many.

Chinese companies led by Xiaomi Corp dominate in the world's second-biggest smartphone market, with Apple accounting for just 1% of shipments.

Through its online retail platform, Apple plans to offer assistance to customers in English and Hindi, while allowing users to personalise some devices, including iPads, with engravings, it said.

The website will also allow Mac customers to configure their laptops according to their needs.

The opening of Apple's online store presents another challenge for bricks-and-mortar retailers whose business has suffered due to discounts by e-tailers, said Subhash Chandra L, managing director of Sangeetha Mobiles.

"At least some of Apple's die-hard customers are likely to shift to buying from its online store," said Chandra whose chain operates more than 650 stores across southern and western India.

"But we've learned to compete with online retailers."

China's Xiaomi, RealMe and OnePlus also sell smartphones from their websites, besides Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple is building its first company-run retail store in India, in the financial capital of Mumbai, with plans to launch in 2021.

India offers huge growth prospects for device makers and competitive labour costs for electronics manufacturing.

Apple assembles some of its smartphone models, including the iPhone 11, at Taiwanese contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron's plants in south India.

Foxconn plans to invest up to $1 billion to expand a south India factory where it assembles iPhones, Reuters reported previously.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Aakriti Bhalla; Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Robert Birsel)

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Aakriti Bhalla

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.25% 3008.73 Delayed Quote.62.82%
APPLE INC. -1.60% 110.34 Delayed Quote.50.30%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.89% 78.1 End-of-day quote.-13.99%
WALMART INC. 0.32% 136.69 Delayed Quote.15.02%
WISTRON CORPORATION -1.50% 29.65 End-of-day quote.4.59%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -6.37% 21.3 End-of-day quote.97.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
04:52aApple to launch first online store in India next week
RE
09/14XIAOMI : Voluntary announcement - lock-up undertaking from our vice-chairman
PU
09/14Nvidia acquisition of Arm throws company into tech spat between U.S. and Chin..
RE
09/10Smartphone shipments in China down 15.6% in August - government data
RE
09/10China stocks rise on boost from liquor companies
RE
09/08Hong Kong stocks rise as financials, telecoms gain
RE
09/03Qualcomm ramps up 5G smartphone and laptop bets
RE
09/03Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps
RE
09/01Hong Kong shares close higher on strong China manufacturing data
RE
08/28Chinese Electric-Car Maker Roars in IPO -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 241 B 35 662 M 35 662 M
Net income 2020 11 712 M 1 734 M 1 734 M
Net cash 2020 32 274 M 4 778 M 4 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,1x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 448 B 66 256 M 66 336 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 18 960
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 20,60 CNY
Last Close Price 18,59 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President & Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Shou Zi Chew Executive Director, President-International & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION97.59%66 256
APPLE INC.50.30%1 917 707
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.82%22 469
MEITU, INC.-4.88%863
DIGIA OYJ45.86%184
DORO AB (PUBL)-12.28%120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group