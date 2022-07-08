China's Xiaomi Fined in Italy for Refusing Warranty Repairs

By Mauro Orru

China's Xiaomi Corp. was levied a 3.2 million-euro ($3.25 million) fine in Italy, after the country's competition watchdog said the Chinese smartphone maker had refused to repair products under warranty cover when these presented scratches or other minor defects.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Friday that Xiaomi Technology Italy Srl had effectively undermined consumers' rights by relegating repairs for products under valid cover to its out-of-warranty service.

Xiaomi's Italian business had also charged customers after ascertaining that products had no defects, the regulator said, pointing out that the company should instead verify the existence of potential defects and ship products back without charging any costs.

Xiaomi didn't respond to a request for comment.

