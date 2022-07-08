Log in
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-08 am EDT
13.46 HKD   +0.30%
China's Xiaomi Fined in Italy for Refusing Warranty Repairs

07/08/2022 | 07:00am EDT
By Mauro Orru


China's Xiaomi Corp. was levied a 3.2 million-euro ($3.25 million) fine in Italy, after the country's competition watchdog said the Chinese smartphone maker had refused to repair products under warranty cover when these presented scratches or other minor defects.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Friday that Xiaomi Technology Italy Srl had effectively undermined consumers' rights by relegating repairs for products under valid cover to its out-of-warranty service.

Xiaomi's Italian business had also charged customers after ascertaining that products had no defects, the regulator said, pointing out that the company should instead verify the existence of potential defects and ship products back without charging any costs.

Xiaomi didn't respond to a request for comment.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 0659ET

Financials
Sales 2022 334 B 49 904 M 49 904 M
Net income 2022 12 930 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
Net cash 2022 47 933 M 7 154 M 7 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 285 B 42 477 M 42 477 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 33 793
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 11,46 CNY
Average target price 12,60 CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-28.99%42 477
APPLE INC.-19.51%2 368 701
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-41.61%14 044
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.42%10 059
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 074
DZS INC.-1.54%441