Beijing, April 3 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday said it has received more than 100,000 orders for its first electric vehicle, the SU7, as it began deliveries.

The first deliveries come from the first batch of 5,000 cars that the company has already produced.

Xiaomi has advised potential buyers of its sedan that they could face waiting times of four to seven months. (Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)