STORY: There's a new major player in the electric vehicle market.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has entered the popular market, and unveiled its first EV on Thursday (December 28).

The sedan is called the SU7, short for Speed Ultra.

The Chinese smartphone maker said it aims to become one of the world's top five automakers.

Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun said the car would have 'super electric motor' technology.

This would make it capable of delivering acceleration speeds faster than Tesla cars and Porsche EVs.

The car is likely to go on sale in several months, but makes its debut when China's auto market splutters along with a capacity glut.

It also faces slowing demand that has brought about a price war.

That hasn't stopped Xiaomi aiming big, with plans to build what it calls "a dream car comparable to Porsche and Tesla."

The SU7 is also expected to appeal to customers due to its shared operating system with Xiaomi's popular phones and other electronic devices.

The car will come in two versions - one with a driving range of up to 415 miles on a single charge.

Another will have a range of up to 500 miles.

By comparison, Tesla's Model S has a range of up to 403 miles.

Pricing has yet to be announced.