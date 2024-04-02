SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks were largely flat on Tuesday, as investor sentiment was muted between improved manufacturing activity data and expectations for more stimulus measures to support the economy. Hong Kong stocks rose, led by energy and technology shares.

Xiaomi was under the spotlight, with its shares surging as much as 16%, as the electronics maker's sporty electric vehicle launched last week drew strong interest.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.03% at 3,078.33 points by the midday break, while China's blue-chip CSI 300 index slipped 0.25%.

** The financial sub-index edged down 0.08%, consumer staples fell 0.48%, the real estate index was down 2.54% and the healthcare sub-index declined 1.2%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.62% to 5,962.8, while the Hang Seng Index was up 2.36% at 16,931.53.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.21%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.21% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.37%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.67% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.15%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.2346 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than its previous close of 7.2308.

** The largest percentage gainers in the Shanghai Composite index were Suzhou UIGreen Micro & Nano Technologies, up 15.19%, followed by Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation gaining 10.65%, and Shanxi Huayang New Material up by 10.14%.

** The largest percentage losers in the index were Ningxia Zhongke Biotechnology, down 10.11%, followed by Yongyue Science & Technology losing 10.05%, and Shanghai Carthane down by nearly 10%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Varun H K)