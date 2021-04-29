Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive - Huawei deepens dive into EVs, seeks control of small automaker: sources

04/29/2021 | 01:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People check a Seres Huawei Smart Selection SF5 electric vehicle

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies is in talks to take control of a small domestic automaker's electric vehicle unit, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what is seen as a strategic shift for the world's largest telecom equipment maker.

Huawei, which has been battered by U.S. sanctions, is in talks with Chongqing Sokon to acquire a controlling stake in the latter's Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile, said the sources.

The move will allow Huawei to make intelligent cars bearing its own nameplate, they added. Jinkang counts U.S. EV brand Seres, formerly known as SF Motors, as its main asset.

It would also provide the first evidence that Huawei is looking to go beyond just offering auto operating systems and have an end-to-end presence in the EV business.

Huawei and Sokon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The push into smart cars, if finalised, would signal a major shift in business focus for Huawei after two years of U.S. sanctions that have cut its access to key supply chains, forcing it to sell a part of its smartphone business.

Underscoring the shift, the company's rotating chairman Eric Xu announced pacts with three state-owned Chinese carmakers, including BAIC Group, to supply "Huawei Inside", a smart vehicle operating system, at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this month.

Huawei's foray into EVs comes as technology firms such as Xiaomi Corp have been stepping up efforts in the world's biggest market for such vehicles, as Beijing heavily promotes greener vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

As part of the deal, Huawei also plans to buy an undetermined stake in privately-owed Chongqing Sokon Holdings, the biggest shareholder of Shanghai-listed Sokon, said one of the sources.

Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group who led the company to become one of the world's largest smartphone makers and has recently shifted his focus to EVs, is leading the talks with Sokon, said the two people.

The telecom giant looks to finalise the deal as soon as July, said the other source.

MASS PRODUCTION

Huawei is also seeking to control the EV brand ArcFox of BAIC's BluePark New Energy Technology, which recently launched its Alpha S model equipped with the "Huawei Inside" system, said the two people and another person with direct knowledge.

But BAIC is more keen to have Huawei just as a minority shareholder in ArcFox, they added.

A BAIC representative referred the query to BluePark which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All the sources declined to be named.

In February, Reuters reported that Huawei plans to make EVs under its own brand and could launch some models this year.

Sales of new energy vehicles, including pure battery electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, are expected to make up 20% of China's overall annual auto sales by 2025.

For months, Huawei has been deeply involved in the operation and manufacturing of the little-known Sokon and its loss-making Seres unit.

Under the tie-up, Seres's first model, "Huawei Smart Selection" SF5, debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show and received over 3,000 orders within two days after the pre-sale started last week, according to Seres.

Huawei is selling SF5 vehicles in its stores across China including its online store VMall.com.

The company aims to launch the first intelligent car under its own brand for mass production at the earliest by the end of this year, said one of them.

Huawei has high expectations for the model, which is under development based on the Seres SF5, but the existing supply chain of Sokon is struggling to meet such expectations, said the same person.

"The supply chain for the auto industry is very long and complicated," said the person. "Huawei does have its strength in software and platform but its ideas can't be realized without solid technology improvements in the supply chain."

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Zhang Yan in Beijing; Additional reporting by Yilei Sun and David Kirton; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Julie Zhu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC BLUEPARK NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 10.04% 14.36 End-of-day quote.65.63%
CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY GROUP STOCK CO.,LTD. 8.05% 47 End-of-day quote.175.18%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -3.80% 25.3 End-of-day quote.-23.80%
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
01:38aEXCLUSIVE - HUAWEI DEEPENS DIVE INTO : sources
RE
01:36aXIAOMI  : Huawei smartphone shipments in China plunge by half in Q1- Canalys
RE
04/28Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.5% Ahead of Federal Reserve Policy Release
MT
04/27XIAOMI  : Slim yet powerful, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launches in Mainland China
PU
04/26SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : India smartphone sales set record, but COVID-19 surge to ..
RE
04/26XIAOMI  : Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June..
PU
04/26XIAOMI  : Proposed granting of general mandates to repurchase shares and to issu..
PU
04/26China's Software Industry Logs Double-Digit Profit, Revenue Growth in Q1
MT
04/25MARKET CHATTER : ByteDance Denies Plans For Immediate IPO
MT
04/25XIAOMI  : Grant of waiver from strict compliance with rule 8a.18(1) of the listi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 328 B 50 758 M 50 758 M
Net income 2021 16 664 M 2 576 M 2 576 M
Net cash 2021 61 863 M 9 565 M 9 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 528 B 81 499 M 81 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 22 074
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 25,40 CNY
Last Close Price 21,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.80%81 499
APPLE INC.1.28%2 256 152
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-11.17%16 410
FIH MOBILE LIMITED16.84%1 188
DORO AB (PUBL)27.41%170
GIGASET AG2.67%49
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ