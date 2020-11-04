Hong Kong stocks slip in volatile trade ahead of U.S. election outcome

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.2%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 12.5%
* HSI -0.2%, HSCE +0.3%, CSI300 +0.8%
* FTSE China A50 +1.1%
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday
in volatile trading, after early results from the U.S.
presidential election proved far closer than polls had
predicted.
** The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 24,886.14, while
the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 10,099.16.
Both indexes run in and out of positive territory in earlier
trading as investors reacted to the U.S. election uncertainty.
** U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over
Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes
still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be
resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over
the next hours or days.
** "Generally there won't be much change in U.S. policy
(against China), no matter who wins the election," said Linus
Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
** He said a Trump win would be good for the equities
market, in particular for tech stocks, but new energy companies
would be hit as his energy policy focused on maintaining jobs in
existing power industries.
** Another focal point for market participants were the
suspension of Ant Group's listing, though analysts did not see
much wider impact for now.
** China suspended Ant Group's $37 billion listing on
Tuesday, thwarting the world's largest stock market debut with
just days to go in a dramatic blow to the financial technology
firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma.
** Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group fell as much as 9.3% before closing 7.5%
lower.
** But the Hang Seng tech index firmed 0.6%, led
by Meituan and Xiaomi rising 6% and 7.9%,
respectively.
** Investors also found solace in the recovery in China's
service sector, with activity extending into a sixth straight
month in October, a survey showed.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)