MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong stocks slip in volatile trade ahead of U.S. election outcome

11/04/2020 | 04:10am EST

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12.5%

* HSI -0.2%, HSCE +0.3%, CSI300 +0.8%

* FTSE China A50 +1.1%

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday in volatile trading, after early results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted.

** The Hang Seng index fell 0.2% to 24,886.14, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3% to 10,099.16. Both indexes run in and out of positive territory in earlier trading as investors reacted to the U.S. election uncertainty.

** U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory over Democratic rival Joe Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a tight White House race that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

** "Generally there won't be much change in U.S. policy (against China), no matter who wins the election," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.

** He said a Trump win would be good for the equities market, in particular for tech stocks, but new energy companies would be hit as his energy policy focused on maintaining jobs in existing power industries.

** Another focal point for market participants were the suspension of Ant Group's listing, though analysts did not see much wider impact for now.

** China suspended Ant Group's $37 billion listing on Tuesday, thwarting the world's largest stock market debut with just days to go in a dramatic blow to the financial technology firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group fell as much as 9.3% before closing 7.5% lower.

** But the Hang Seng tech index firmed 0.6%, led by Meituan and Xiaomi rising 6% and 7.9%, respectively.

** Investors also found solace in the recovery in China's service sector, with activity extending into a sixth straight month in October, a survey showed. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.32% 24893.59 Real-time Quote.-11.41%
MEITUAN DIANPING 0.48% 296 End-of-day quote.190.48%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 0.45% 22.2 End-of-day quote.105.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 241 B 35 837 M 35 837 M
Net income 2020 11 852 M 1 765 M 1 765 M
Net cash 2020 30 323 M 4 515 M 4 515 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 461 B 69 062 M 68 648 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 18 960
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 20,94 CNY
Last Close Price 19,12 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION105.94%69 062
APPLE INC.50.44%1 849 286
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.38%339 022
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD11.07%19 084
FITBIT, INC.7.15%1 902
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.01%1 009
