Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:30 2023-06-09 am EDT
10.84 HKD   -0.37%
01:14pIndia agency issues show-cause notice to Xiaomi over illegal remittances
RE
06/08SenseTime, Geely and Xiaomi Among 21 Firms Approved by HKEX for Renminbi Trading Counter
MT
06/05Hong Kong Bourse Allows 21 Companies to Use Yuan Share Trading Counters
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India agency issues show-cause notice to Xiaomi over illegal remittances

06/09/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India's financial-crime agency on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Xiaomi's India unit, its officials and three banks in connection with a probe that found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities.

The Enforcement Directorate issued the notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act for alleged illegal remittances made by Xiaomi to the tune of 55.51 billion Indian rupees ($673.2 million).

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

In April, an Indian court rejected the Chinese smartphone maker's petition against the seizure of the 55.51 billion rupees.

Xiaomi's assets in India were frozen last year by the Enforcement Directorate, which alleged the company had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

The company has previously said its royalty payments were all legitimate and that it will "continue to use all means to protect the reputation and interests".

($1 = 82.4517 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOPIX INDEX 1.50% 2224.32 Delayed Quote.15.85%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -0.37% 10.84 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
01:14pIndia agency issues show-cause notice to Xiaomi over illegal remittances
RE
06/08SenseTime, Geely and Xiaomi Among 21 Firms Approved by HKEX for Renminbi Trading Counte..
MT
06/05Hong Kong Bourse Allows 21 Companies to Use Yuan Share Trading Counters
MT
06/05Chinese Software Sector’s Profit Jumps 14% in January-April Period
MT
06/05Xiaomi : 2022 Green Bond Allocation and Impact Report
PU
05/31Weak China Macroeconomic Data, Uncertainty over US Debt Ceiling Deal Weigh on Indian Eq..
MT
05/31Wiscom System Lands 58 Million Yuan State Grid Contracts
MT
05/31Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India
RE
05/31Dixon Technologies (India) Proposes Deal for Manufacturing of Xiaomi Phones; Shares Jum..
MT
05/30India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XIAOMI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 276 B 38 681 M 38 681 M
Net income 2023 10 743 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net cash 2023 43 180 M 6 057 M 6 057 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 247 B 34 604 M 34 604 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 409
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 9,86 CNY
Average target price 12,28 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wei Bing Lu President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Shun Tak Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.55%34 742
APPLE INC.36.86%2 840 132
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.66.56%14 974
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-9.51%8 316
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-4.76%808
RTX A/S-7.89%129
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer