India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it
had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's
Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker
had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them
off as royalty payments.
The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the
Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations
of Indian foreign exchange laws.
The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had
seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India
Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign
currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three
foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in
the guise of royalty" payments.
The remittance to two other unidentified and unrelated
U.S.-based entities was also for "the ultimate benefit of the
Xiaomi group entities," the agency added.
"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on
the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the
directorate said in a statement.
Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company has previously told Reuters it was "cooperating with
authorities with their ongoing investigation to ensure they have
all the requisite information".
The directorate's actions signal widening scrutiny of the
Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in
December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax
evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided
at the time.
Reuters reported on April 12 that Xiaomi's former India
head, Manu Kumar Jain, had been summoned for questioning as part
of the directorate's investigation.
Jain, who is now a global vice president at Xiaomi based in
Dubai, appeared before investigators earlier this month, said a
source with direct knowledge of the probe, asking not to be
named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Enforcement Directorate also asked the company for
details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns,
financial statements and information of key executives running
the business.
Xiaomi was India's leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a
24% market share, according to Counterpoint Research. South
Korea's Samsung was the No. 2 brand with a 19% share.
Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in
India due to political tensions following a border clash in
2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300
Chinese apps since then, including popular ones like TikTok, and
also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.
