  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:08:17 am EDT
12.20 HKD   +7.39%
06:32aIndia seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
RE
04/29SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : XIAO41C2209C to be traded on May 3, 2022
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : XIAO28C2210A to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

04/30/2022 | 06:32am EDT
NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws.

The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

The remittance to two other unidentified and unrelated U.S.-based entities was also for "the ultimate benefit of the Xiaomi group entities," the agency added.

"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the directorate said in a statement.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has previously told Reuters it was "cooperating with authorities with their ongoing investigation to ensure they have all the requisite information".

The directorate's actions signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.

Reuters reported on April 12 that Xiaomi's former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, had been summoned for questioning as part of the directorate's investigation.

Jain, who is now a global vice president at Xiaomi based in Dubai, appeared before investigators earlier this month, said a source with direct knowledge of the probe, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate also asked the company for details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives running the business.

Xiaomi was India's leading smartphone seller in 2021, with a 24% market share, according to Counterpoint Research. South Korea's Samsung was the No. 2 brand with a 19% share.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones like TikTok, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard, Helen Popper and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 4.01% 67400 End-of-day quote.-13.92%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 7.39% 12.2 Delayed Quote.-35.45%
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 372 B 56 258 M 56 258 M
Net income 2022 20 625 M 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net cash 2022 60 207 M 9 111 M 9 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 254 B 38 489 M 38 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 34 421
Free-Float 58,4%
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.45%38 489
APPLE INC.-11.22%2 555 123
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-49.13%12 406
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.08%10 263
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-27.94%996
DZS INC.-25.46%334