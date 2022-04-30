Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Xiaomi Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/29 04:08:17 am EDT
12.20 HKD   +7.39%
India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

04/30/2022 | 05:39am EDT
NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged "illegal outwards remittances."

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited under provisions of India's foreign exchange laws.

The financial crime fighting agency summoned a former India head of Xiaomi in an investigation of whether the company's business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, Reuters reported this month.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 372 B 56 258 M 56 258 M
Net income 2022 20 625 M 3 121 M 3 121 M
Net cash 2022 60 207 M 9 111 M 9 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 254 B 38 489 M 38 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 34 421
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 10,27 CNY
Average target price 16,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.45%38 489
APPLE INC.-11.22%2 555 123
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-49.13%12 406
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.08%10 263
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-27.94%996
DZS INC.-25.46%334