India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it
had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese
smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged "illegal
outwards remittances."
The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without
elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi
Technology India Private Limited under provisions of India's
foreign exchange laws.
The financial crime fighting agency summoned a former India
head of Xiaomi in an investigation of whether the company's
business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws,
Reuters reported this month.
Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
