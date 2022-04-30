India seizes $725 mln of Xiaomi funds in foreign exchange case

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from local bank accounts of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp for alleged "illegal outwards remittances."

The Enforcement Directorate said in a tweet, without elaborating, that it had seized 55.5 billion rupees from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited under provisions of India's foreign exchange laws.

The financial crime fighting agency summoned a former India head of Xiaomi in an investigation of whether the company's business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, Reuters reported this month.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)