    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
India selects four global firms to boost IT products manufacturing

07/01/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
A worker handles a mobile phone at Lava International Limited's manufacturing plant, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Noida

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Thursday named Dell Inc, Wistron Corp's ICT, Flex Ltd and Foxconn's Rising Stars as its choice of global companies in a $1 billion incentive plan to produce and boost exports of laptops, tablets and personal computers.

Ten Indian companies were also selected, including smartphone maker Lava and Dixon, which makes TVs for Xiaomi Corp in India, the government said in a statement.

Under the plan, manufacturers get cash-backs of 1% to 4% of additional sales of locally made goods over four years, with 2019-2020 as the base year.

In the next four years these companies are expected to produce 1.61 trillion rupees ($21.59 billion) of IT hardware and create more than 36,000 jobs, the government said.

The plan is also likely to help U.S. tech giant Apple Inc assemble some of its iPad tablets in India, Reuters previously reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy push in the electronics sector has prompted Apple suppliers Foxconn and Wistron to expand in India, and driven Pegatron Corp to set up base there.

Modi's strategy, coupled with India's huge market, have also helped turned the country into the world's second-biggest mobile maker after China.

New Delhi wants to replicate the success of smartphone manufacturing with other electronics in a bid to cut imports.

($1 = 74.5640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.15% 136.82 Delayed Quote.2.74%
FLEX LTD. -0.92% 17.695 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.91% 65.1 End-of-day quote.21.91%
PEGATRON CORPORATION -0.73% 68.3 End-of-day quote.1.49%
WISTRON CORPORATION 0.16% 31.05 End-of-day quote.0.16%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -1.64% 27 End-of-day quote.-18.67%
Financials
Sales 2021 335 B 51 733 M 51 733 M
Net income 2021 20 744 M 3 207 M 3 207 M
Net cash 2021 61 056 M 9 440 M 9 440 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 563 B 87 154 M 87 019 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 410
Free-Float 52,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 22,45 CNY
Average target price 26,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
