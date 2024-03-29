Elon Musk's xAI to Launch Improved Version of Grok Chatbot

The artificial-intelligence startup will launch an upgraded version of Grok, its rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, further intensifying the global AI race as interest in chatbots grows.

Xiaomi Prices First EV Competitively, Seeks Pole Position in Crowded Market

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has put a lower-than-expected price tag on its first electric vehicle as it joins the fiercely competitive race in China's EV market.

Country Garden Delays Annual Results

The Chinese property developer has delayed the publication of financial results for 2023 and expects its stock to be put on a trading halt, adding more uncertainty to the outlook for China's real-estate sector.

Rohm Proposes Strengthening Chip Tie-Up With Toshiba

Rohm has proposed strengthening a chip tie-up with Toshiba as international competition intensifies in the semiconductor industry.

China Vanke Warns Earnings Could Remain Strained

China Vanke's earnings could remain strained for some time amid the downturn of the Chinese real-estate market, which the developer said led to a sharp drop in net profit last year.

The Audacious MGM Hack That Brought Chaos to Las Vegas

A gang of young criminals. A more than $30 million ransom. Casinos in disarray. Six days inside the cyberattack that put corporate America on notice.

Rite Aid Strikes Deal to Hand Control to Creditors, Settle Opioid Claims

Rite Aid has reached preliminary agreements to transfer ownership of the bankrupt drugstore operator to its senior bondholders while settling certain lawsuits over its alleged role in overprescribing opioids, according to court papers filed Thursday.

Semtech's stock pops after sales hike shows business has 'progressed from stable to growing'

Semtech Corp.'s stock initially soared 17% before cooling a bit in extended trading Thursday after the company rang up better-than-expected sales and strong sales guidance for its current quarter.

Federal Government Backs Tourists in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Suit

The case, originally brought in May 2023 by two tourists, named Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International as defendants, among others.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years

The sentence for crimes connected to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange caps the meteoric rise and fall of the onetime crypto king.

