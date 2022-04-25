Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/24 11:59:59 pm EDT
11.00 HKD   -5.34%
REDMI 10A : Exceptional Value in International Markets
PU
Keysight Technologies Tools to Be Used by Xiaomi to Validate 5G Device Performances
MT
International Data Forecasts Asia-Pacific's Tablet Shipments to Increase in 2022
MT
Redmi 10A: Exceptional Value in International Markets

04/25/2022 | 12:19am EDT
Beijing, China, April 25th 2022 - Xiaomi today announced Redmi 10A, the latest member of Redmi 10 series family, dedicated to bringing consumers a well-round user experience at an affordable price.

Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53" HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as contents you enjoy. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry-level smartphones can't match. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.

Comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing your life, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits, Redmi 10A is comfortably capable of recording your memorable moments of daily life.

Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, Redmi 10A provides enough power to last you a full day.

Redmi 10A comes in three colors, Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Sky Blue. Offering three storage variants, 2GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, the recommended retail pricing are USD 109, USD 129, USD 149 respectively. Redmi 10A will be available for purchase starting today through official Xiaomi sales channels.

Product images available here.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 434 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of December 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 325 B 49 949 M 49 949 M
Net income 2021 21 041 M 3 236 M 3 236 M
Net cash 2021 59 848 M 9 205 M 9 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 B 36 663 M 36 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 33 427
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 9,63 CNY
Average target price 16,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.52%36 663
APPLE INC.-8.89%2 640 322
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-49.53%12 509
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-43.78%10 877
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-27.21%1 006
DZS INC.-25.89%332