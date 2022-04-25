Redmi 10A: Exceptional Value in International Markets

Beijing, China, April 25th 2022 - Xiaomi today announced Redmi 10A, the latest member of Redmi 10 series family, dedicated to bringing consumers a well-round user experience at an affordable price.

Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53" HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as contents you enjoy. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry-level smartphones can't match. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.

Comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing your life, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits, Redmi 10A is comfortably capable of recording your memorable moments of daily life.

Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, Redmi 10A provides enough power to last you a full day.

Redmi 10A comes in three colors, Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Sky Blue. Offering three storage variants, 2GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, the recommended retail pricing are USD 109, USD 129, USD 149 respectively. Redmi 10A will be available for purchase starting today through official Xiaomi sales channels.

Product images available here.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 434 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of December 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.