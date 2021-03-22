Log in
XIAOMI CORPORATION

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Dow Jones says Xiaomi eligible for index inclusion after investment ban win

03/22/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
Xiaomi branding is seen at a UK launch event in London

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp was eligible to be included on indices again, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday, after a federal judge suspended a U.S. investment ban in the company on the grounds it has ties to China's military.

The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other companies to a list that requires Americans to sell their interests in the firms by a deadline.

S&P DJI said earlier this month it would remove certain securities included in the list but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras suspended the blacklisting for Beijing-based Xiaomi, citing the U.S. government's "deeply flawed" process for including it in the ban.

Indices that removed Xiaomi will review its securities for eligibility at their next scheduled rebalancing, S&P DJI said https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/indexnews/announcements/20210322-1342959/1342959_spdowjonesindicesannouncementforluokungtechnologyandxiaomicorp22mar2021.pdf on Monday.

The index provider added it would not consider mapping technology company Luokung Technology Corp, which is also suing its inclusion in the list, for addition to indices prior to May 8.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 32731.2 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 1.71% 13086.51416 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.23% 13377.542201 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 0.70% 3940.59 Delayed Quote.4.18%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 1.90% 26.75 End-of-day quote.-19.43%
Financials
Sales 2020 249 B 38 227 M 38 227 M
Net income 2020 13 478 M 2 071 M 2 071 M
Net cash 2020 36 629 M 5 629 M 5 629 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,3x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 674 B 86 736 M 104 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 24,94 CNY
Last Close Price 26,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-19.43%78 956
APPLE INC.-9.57%2 081 556
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.23%483 725
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.69%18 004
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.56%993
FOCUSRITE PLC3.26%889
