Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Smartphone shipments in China fell 20.4% in 2020: government data

01/11/2021 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Domestic smartphone shipments in China in 2020 fell 20.4% from the previous year, government data released on Monday showed,

as the number of handsets delivered to consumers dropped to 296 million from 372 million in 2019.

The figures China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT), a state-backed think tank, reflected both the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the supply chain and demand, and the ongoing trend for consumers keep their phones for longer before upgrading to a new model.

In 2019, shipments of smartphones had declined 4% from the previous year, according to CAICT data.

Handset vendors had entered 2020 hoping the year would bring renewed sales as consumers purchased new phones compatible with China's rapidly-expanding 5G networks.

But, in the first half of the year, domestic brands Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi Corp each saw steep shipment declines while Huawei, the leading Chinese brand at the high-end, continued to grow market share.

In the latter half, Huawei sales slowed as trade restrictions imposed by Washington on the company took effect, crimping its supply of critical components. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have ramped up production in hopes of capturing that share.

Apple, released its first 5G-enabled handsets in China last autumn. Analysts remain bullish on the devices' reception as loyal iPhone owners who once delayed upgrading now buy new phones.

Phone makers shipped a total of 25.2 million smartphones to consumers in China in the month of December, marking a 12.8% year-on-year decline, according to CAICT.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
05:24aSMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS IN CHINA FELL 2 : government data
RE
03:27aEXCLUSIVE : Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data..
RE
01/07XIAOMI : Shares Plunge Nearly 6% After Grant of over Six Million Share Options
MT
01/06XIAOMI : New survey finds 70% of consumers improved home during COVID-19, more t..
PR
01/06Hong Kong Hang Seng Edges up 0.15% Despite NYSE De-Listing Muddle
MT
01/06Hong Kong shares end higher on energy, tech supports
RE
01/06MARKET CHATTER : Xiaomi to Replace Huawei in Ranking of Top Smartphone Makers Th..
MT
01/05MARKET CHATTER : Samsung Electronics to Retain Top Smartphone Maker Spot in 2021
MT
01/05China shares fall on profit-taking in consumer stocks
RE
01/04Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.9% on Vaccine Outlook, Tech Strength
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 247 B 38 237 M 38 237 M
Net income 2020 13 250 M 2 047 M 2 047 M
Net cash 2020 35 228 M 5 443 M 5 443 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,2x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 671 B 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 24,77 CNY
Last Close Price 26,67 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-3.77%103 669
APPLE INC.-0.48%2 221 512
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.63%543 251
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.07%20 388
FITBIT, INC.2.50%1 899
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.68%1 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ