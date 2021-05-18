Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. gives investors more time to buy, sell securities in Chinese-military linked companies

05/18/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration gave investors two more weeks to buy or sell securities in certain companies tied to the Chinese military, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a notice posted on its website on Tuesday.

Investors now have until 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on June 11 to compete their transactions, the department said. The previous deadline was May 27.

President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor Donald Trump on investments in certain Chinese companies linked to Beijing's military.

Bloomberg News reported the delay earlier on Tuesday.

At least eight Chinese companies have been placed under such restrictions. One, Xiaomi, filed a lawsuit in response, and the U.S. Defense Department has agreed to remove it from the banned list.

(Writing by Susan HeaveyEditing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 328 B 51 123 M 51 123 M
Net income 2021 16 853 M 2 623 M 2 623 M
Net cash 2021 61 863 M 9 629 M 9 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 665 B 85 658 M 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 22 074
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 25,27 CNY
Last Close Price 26,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-19.88%84 209
APPLE INC.-4.84%2 107 147
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.49%20 016
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-15.35%16 726
FIH MOBILE LIMITED16.84%1 156
DORO AB (PUBL)20.99%163