Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi : 2021 Q2 Results Presentation

08/26/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation materials, you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

The information in this presentation has been prepared by representatives of Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for use in presentations by the Group and does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Group. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of the Company's subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially.

This presentation is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

The information communicated in this presentation may contain certain statements that are or may be forward looking. These statements typically contain words such as "will", "may", "expects", "forecasts", "plans" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. By their nature forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There may be additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company and its advisors or representatives are unaware. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives assume any responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent from registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States securities laws.

In addition, certain information related to other companies and market in general presented in this presentation has been obtained from publicly available information. The accuracy and appropriateness of that information has not been verified by the Company and cannot be guaranteed.

No invitation is made by this presentation or the information contained herein to enter into, or offer to enter into, any agreement to purchase, acquire, dispose of, subscribe for or underwrite any securities or structured products, and no offer is made of any shares in or debentures of a company for purchase or subscription except as permitted under relevant laws.

2

Key highlights in Q2 2021

#2 global smartphone

Record results

market share

Revenue

Adjusted net profit1

#2

#3

#1

87.8 billion

6.3 billion

Global

Mainland China

Europe

RMB

RMB

market share

market share

market share

64.0% YoY

87.4% YoY

16.7%

16.8%

28.5%

Growing user baseLeading AIoT platform

453.8 million

124.0 million

374.5 million

102.0 million

Global MIUI MAU2

Mainland China MIUI MAU2

AIoT connected devices3

AI assistant MAU2

32.1% YoY

13.0% YoY

34.0% YoY

30.2% YoY

  1. Defined as profit for the period, as adjusted by adding back (i) share-based compensation, (ii) net fair value changes on investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, (iv) changes of value of financial liabilities to fund investors, and (v) income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments
  2. In June 2021

3 As of June 30, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops

3

Record revenue and adjusted net profit

In Q2 2021

Total revenue was RMB87.8 billion, up 64.0% YoY

Net profit was RMB8.3 billion, up 83.9% YoY

Adjusted net profit was RMB6.3 billion, up 87.4% YoY

Both quarterly total revenue and adjusted net profit achieved record highs

Revenue

Net profit

RMB billions

RMB billions

64.0%

87.8

83.9%

8.3

7.0

20.7

53.5

5.9

4.5

15.3

59.1

31.6

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Adjusted net profit1 RMB billions

87.4%

6.3

3.4

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Smartphones

IoT and lifestyle products

Internet services

Others

1 Defined as profit for the period, as adjusted by adding back (i) share-based compensation, (ii) net fair value changes on investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, (iv) changes of value of financial liabilities to fund investors, and (v) income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

4

Powerful brand with global recognition

2021 Kantar BrandZTM Top 100

Fortune Global 500

Most Valuable Global Brands

Ranked #338 in 2021

Ranked #70 in 2021

Up 84 slots from last year

Up 11 slots from last year

Listed for 3rd consecutive year

Listed for 3rd consecutive year

5

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
05:07aDAVID LI : Exclusive-JOYY's top shareholders plan take-private deal, value firm ..
RE
05:01aXIAOMI : 2021 Q2 Results Presentation
PU
04:43aJoyy chairman li, xiaomi founder lei plan to take joyy private, could value c..
RE
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/25Xiaomi sees revenue surge, eyes EV-market debut
RE
08/25XIAOMI : reports solid revenue and profit growth in 2021 Q2, beating estimates
PU
08/25XIAOMI : 2021 Q2 Results Announcement
PU
08/25XIAOMI : Posts Higher Q2 Adjusted Net Profit, Revenue
MT
08/25Xiaomi revenue surges 64%, prepares autonomous driving expansion
RE
08/25Xiaomi's Second-Quarter Profit Surged 84% on Strong Smartphone Growth
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XIAOMI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 339 B 52 265 M 52 265 M
Net income 2021 24 366 M 3 759 M 3 759 M
Net cash 2021 53 732 M 8 288 M 8 288 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 529 B 81 629 M 81 543 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 23 410
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 21,09 CNY
Average target price 27,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.64%81 629
APPLE INC.11.81%2 452 415
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD16.18%22 117
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.25%19 595
FIH MOBILE LIMITED22.11%1 194
DORO AB (PUBL)32.98%171