Xiaomi : 2021 Q3 Results Presentation

11/23/2021
By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation materials, you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

The information in this presentation has been prepared by representatives of Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for use in presentations by the Group and does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Group. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of the Company's subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially.

This presentation is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

The information communicated in this presentation may contain certain statements that are or may be forward looking. These statements typically contain words such as "will", "may", "expects", "forecasts", "plans" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. By their nature forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There may be additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company and its advisors or representatives are unaware. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives assume any responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent from registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States securities laws.

In addition, certain information related to other companies and market in general presented in this presentation has been obtained from publicly available information. The accuracy and appropriateness of that information has not been verified by the Company and cannot be guaranteed.

No invitation is made by this presentation or the information contained herein to enter into, or offer to enter into, any agreement to purchase, acquire, dispose of, subscribe for or underwrite any securities or structured products, and no offer is made of any shares in or debentures of a company for purchase or subscription except as permitted under relevant laws.

2

Q3 2021 Key Highlights

Leading Smartphone

Robust Financial Performance

Market Position2

Revenue

Adjusted Net Profit1

#3

#4

78.1 billion

5.2 billion

Global

Mainland China

RMB

RMB

Market Share

Market Share

8.2% YoY

25.4% YoY

Growing User BaseLeading AIoT Platform

485.9 million

127.3 million

400.1 million

8.0 million

Global MIUI MAU3

Mainland China MIUI MAU3

AIoT Connected Devices4

Users with 5 or More

32.0% YoY

16.4% YoY

33.1% YoY

Connected Devices4

42.8% YoY

  1. Defined as profit for the period, as adjusted by adding back (i) share-based compensation, (ii) net fair value changes on investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, (iv) changes of value of financial liabilities to fund investors, and (v) income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments
  2. According to Canalys, by shipments in 3Q 2021

3 In September 2021

3

4 As of September 30, 2021, excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets

Growing Revenue and Adjusted Net Profit

In Q3 2021

Total revenue was RMB78.1 billion, up 8.2% YoY

Adjusted net profit1 was RMB5.2 billion, up 25.4% YoY

Revenue

Adjusted Net Profit1

RMB Billions

RMB Billions

8.2%

78.1

72.2

25.4%

5.8

7.3

18.1

20.9

5.2

4.1

47.6

47.8

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Smartphones

IoT and lifestyle products

Internet services

Others

1 Defined as profit for the period, as adjusted by adding back (i) share-based compensation, (ii) net fair value changes on investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, (iv)

changes of value of financial liabilities to fund investors, and (v) income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

4

Successfully Attracting New Smartphone Users

Percentage of New Users Since Product Launch1

Mainland China MIUI MAU Millions

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

RMB10,000+

RMB6,000 - 10,000

RMB5,000 - 6,000

70%+

60%+

60%+

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi Civi

RMB5,000 - 6,000

RMB4,000 - 5,000

RMB2,000 - 3,000

50%+

60%+

60%+

14.7%

111.0

127.3

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

1 As of October 31, 2021; new user is defined as first-time Xiaomi user or returning user who switches back to Xiaomi smartphone products after using other smartphone products for longer than 30 days, based

on internal data since June 1, 2018

5

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
