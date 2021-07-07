Log in
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Xiaomi Corp. to Raise US$1.2 Billion via Debt Sales

07/07/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Xiaomi Corp. plans to raise US$1.2 billion via debt issuance, proceeds of which the Chinese technology company will use to fund working capital and finance eligible green projects.

The company will issue senior bonds to raise US$800 million carrying a coupon of 2.875% maturing in 2031, Xiaomi said Thursday.

It will also raise another US$400 million in senior green bonds that will mature in 2051 carrying a coupon of 4.10%.

"The group may reallocate the use of the net proceeds of the bonds issue in response to unforeseen events or changing business conditions," Xiaomi said.

Bonds will be issued to professional investors only, it said.

Separately, the company said its unit Xiaomi Communications Co. had priced its short-term technological innovation corporate bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange raising one billion yuan (US$154.5 million). The onshore bond will mature in one year and pay an annual coupon on 2.90%.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1938ET

Financials
Sales 2021 333 B 51 446 M 51 446 M
Net income 2021 20 744 M 3 205 M 3 205 M
Net cash 2021 61 056 M 9 433 M 9 433 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 645 B 82 974 M 99 575 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 23 410
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 25,70 CNY
Average target price 26,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-22.59%89 785
APPLE INC.5.48%2 221 291
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.30.38%25 292
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.03%18 100
FIH MOBILE LIMITED32.63%1 327
DORO AB (PUBL)21.63%154