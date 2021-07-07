Xiaomi Corp. to Raise US$1.2 Billion via Debt Sales

By P.R. Venkat



Xiaomi Corp. plans to raise US$1.2 billion via debt issuance, proceeds of which the Chinese technology company will use to fund working capital and finance eligible green projects.

The company will issue senior bonds to raise US$800 million carrying a coupon of 2.875% maturing in 2031, Xiaomi said Thursday.

It will also raise another US$400 million in senior green bonds that will mature in 2051 carrying a coupon of 4.10%.

"The group may reallocate the use of the net proceeds of the bonds issue in response to unforeseen events or changing business conditions," Xiaomi said.

Bonds will be issued to professional investors only, it said.

Separately, the company said its unit Xiaomi Communications Co. had priced its short-term technological innovation corporate bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange raising one billion yuan (US$154.5 million). The onshore bond will mature in one year and pay an annual coupon on 2.90%.

