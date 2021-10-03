Xiaomi : Creator Program Luanches Globally

A group of talented filmmakers and photographers will show why anyone can be creative with as little as a smartphone.

September 30, 2021 - Xiaomi officially launched the Xiaomi Creator program globally, the announcement was first made during the September 2021 Xiaomi Product Launch. Xiaomi Creators are a group of talented filmmakers and photographers who share their creative works with millions of people through the lens of their Xiaomi smartphones. The program is built on the message of 'Creativity For Everyone', the idea that everyone has the potential to unlock their inner creativity with as little as a smartphone in their pocket.

Xiaomi Creators will participate in Xiaomi Global's two existing creative programs, Xiaomi Studios and Xiaomi Imagery, which feature outstanding film and photography work respectively.

In order to share what the 'Creativity For Everyone' message means to them, Xiaomi Creators came together to create a short film which premiered at the September 2021 Xiaomi Product Launch. Watch the full video here.

Xiaomi has also created a brand new website for the Xiaomi Creator program, which serves as a hub for the entire project as well as individual Xiaomi Creators and their works. Check out the website to learn more.

Want to learn more about Xiaomi Creators and their work? Stay tuned for the mobile filmmaking course co-created by Xiaomi and Sundance Collab, community and learning platform for creators launched by the world-famous Sundance Institute. Click here to learn more.