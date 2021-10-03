Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/30
21.35 HKD   -2.95%
08:11aXIAOMI : Creator Program Luanches Globally
PU
10/01Xiaomi Releases its New Smartphone, the Xiaomi Civi
CI
09/30YOUR VISION, YOUR STORY : Xiaomi Imagery Awards 2021 Open for Entries
PU
Summary 
Summary

Xiaomi : Creator Program Luanches Globally

10/03/2021 | 08:11am EDT
A group of talented filmmakers and photographers will show why anyone can be creative with as little as a smartphone.

September 30, 2021 - Xiaomi officially launched the Xiaomi Creator program globally, the announcement was first made during the September 2021 Xiaomi Product Launch. Xiaomi Creators are a group of talented filmmakers and photographers who share their creative works with millions of people through the lens of their Xiaomi smartphones. The program is built on the message of 'Creativity For Everyone', the idea that everyone has the potential to unlock their inner creativity with as little as a smartphone in their pocket.

Xiaomi Creators will participate in Xiaomi Global's two existing creative programs, Xiaomi Studios and Xiaomi Imagery, which feature outstanding film and photography work respectively.

In order to share what the 'Creativity For Everyone' message means to them, Xiaomi Creators came together to create a short film which premiered at the September 2021 Xiaomi Product Launch. Watch the full video here.

Xiaomi has also created a brand new website for the Xiaomi Creator program, which serves as a hub for the entire project as well as individual Xiaomi Creators and their works. Check out the website to learn more.

Want to learn more about Xiaomi Creators and their work? Stay tuned for the mobile filmmaking course co-created by Xiaomi and Sundance Collab, community and learning platform for creators launched by the world-famous Sundance Institute. Click here to learn more.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 12:10:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 342 B 53 050 M 53 050 M
Net income 2021 21 959 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
Net cash 2021 62 584 M 9 710 M 9 710 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 442 B 68 525 M 68 526 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 26 110
Free-Float 58,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 17,67 CNY
Average target price 27,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.69%68 525
APPLE INC.7.51%2 358 028
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-5.39%18 090
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.32%17 498
FIH MOBILE LIMITED23.16%1 204
GIGASET AG12.67%52