  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Xiaomi Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Xiaomi : Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

09/21/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
VILNIUS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities.

Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday.

The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

"Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably possible," Defence Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius told reporters in introducing the report.

Xiaomi did not respond to a Reuters query for comment.

Relations between Lithuania and China have soured recently. China demanded last month that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan announced that its mission in Lithuania would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

Taiwanese missions in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding a reference to the island itself, which China claims as its own territory.

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to Lithuania's prime minister Ingrida Simonyte last week and stressed support for her country in the face of pressure from China.

The National Cyber Centre's report also said the Xiaomi phone was sending encrypted phone usage data to a server in Singapore. A security flaw was also found in the P40 5G phone by China's Huawei but none was found in the phone of another Chinese maker, OnePlus, it said.

Huawei's representative in the Baltics told the BNS news wire its phones do not send user's data externally.

The report said the list of terms which could be censored by the Xiaomi phone's system apps, including the default internet browser, currently includes 449 terms in Chinese and is continuously updated.

"This is important not only to Lithuania but to all countries which use Xiaomi equipment," the Centre said in the report. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 342 B 52 861 M 52 861 M
Net income 2021 21 851 M 3 380 M 3 380 M
Net cash 2021 61 237 M 9 471 M 9 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 577 B 74 152 M 89 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 26 110
Free-Float 58,2%
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-30.42%73 196
APPLE INC.7.72%2 362 822
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.13%18 657
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.64%17 198
FIH MOBILE LIMITED20.00%1 183
GIGASET AG20.00%56