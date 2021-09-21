Xiaomi : Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

VILNIUS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania's Defense Ministry
recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones
and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a
government report found the devices had built-in censorship
capabilities.
Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant
Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and
censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan
independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run
cybersecurity body said on Tuesday.
The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been
turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on
remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber
Security Centre said in the report.
"Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to
get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably
possible," Defence Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius told
reporters in introducing the report.
Xiaomi did not respond to a Reuters query for comment.
Relations between Lithuania and China have soured recently.
China demanded last month that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador
in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after
Taiwan announced that its mission in Lithuania would be called
the Taiwanese Representative Office.
Taiwanese missions in Europe and the United States use the
name of the city Taipei, avoiding a reference to the island
itself, which China claims as its own territory.
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake
Sullivan spoke to Lithuania's prime minister Ingrida Simonyte
last week and stressed support for her country in the face of
pressure from China.
The National Cyber Centre's report also said the Xiaomi
phone was sending encrypted phone usage data to a server in
Singapore. A security flaw was also found in the P40 5G phone by
China's Huawei but none was found in the phone of
another Chinese maker, OnePlus, it said.
Huawei's representative in the Baltics told the BNS news
wire its phones do not send user's data externally.
The report said the list of terms which could be censored by
the Xiaomi phone's system apps, including the default internet
browser, currently includes 449 terms in Chinese and is
continuously updated.
"This is important not only to Lithuania but to all
countries which use Xiaomi equipment," the Centre said in the
report.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius
