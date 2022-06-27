Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:27 2022-06-27 am EDT
13.44 HKD   +9.98%
Xiaomi Shares Rise as China's Smartphone Sales Show Signs of Improvement

06/27/2022 | 02:13am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Xiaomi Corp. shares rose sharply on Monday, amid growing hopes for a recovery in China's smartphone market from the country's latest surge in Covid-19 infections.

Shares of the Chinese smartphone maker gained as much as 13% to 13.84 Hong Kong dollars (US$1.76). The stock was last up 10% at HK$13.46.

The rise came after analysts from investment bank Jefferies noted initial signs of recovery in China's handset market in a research note early Monday. The analysts' estimates, based on official sales data, suggest that China's total smartphone shipment in May fell 9% compared with the same month a year earlier, a significant recovery from double-digit percentage declines in the previous four months.

"May shipment is down much less than previous months," the analysts said, "Another implication for a smaller decline in May handset shipment is that excess inventories have been largely cleared."

Still, Jefferies warned of remaining uncertainties and a weak overall market.

"While near-term inventory pressure could be less, let's not forget both May 2022 and year-to-date shipment volumes are the lowest in the last seven years," the bank's analysts said.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 0212ET

Financials
Sales 2022 335 B 50 070 M 50 070 M
Net income 2022 12 930 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net cash 2022 55 163 M 8 247 M 8 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 259 B 38 671 M 38 671 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 793
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 10,41 CNY
Average target price 12,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.34%38 671
APPLE INC.-20.22%2 292 793
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-45.22%13 197
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.77%10 762
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-18.38%1 126
DZS INC.4.50%468