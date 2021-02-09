Xiaomi : Shines Mi 11 Spotlight on Burj Khalifa and Other Landmark Buildings

Xiaomi celebrated the global launch of its much-anticipated premium flagship Mi 11 with a massive public display spanning three landmark buildings in three countries. Light displays depicting Mi 11 adorned the facades of the world's tallest building - Dubai's Burj Khalifa - as well as London's BFI IMAX and Bangkok's Central World.

Marking Xiaomi's successful foray into the premium smartphone market, the massive display demonstrates its confidence in the Mi 11. The smartphone was the first on the market to pack the latest Qualcomm®SnapdragonTM888 mobile platform and features one the best displays currently available, professionally tuned stereo speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon as well as a slew of other top-of-the-line specs.