Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi : Shines Mi 11 Spotlight on Burj Khalifa and Other Landmark Buildings

02/09/2021 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xiaomi celebrated the global launch of its much-anticipated premium flagship Mi 11 with a massive public display spanning three landmark buildings in three countries. Light displays depicting Mi 11 adorned the facades of the world's tallest building - Dubai's Burj Khalifa - as well as London's BFI IMAX and Bangkok's Central World.

  • BFI IMAX, London
  • Central World, Bangkok
  • Central World, Bangkok
  • BFI IMAX, London
  • Burj Khalifa Tower, Dubai

Marking Xiaomi's successful foray into the premium smartphone market, the massive display demonstrates its confidence in the Mi 11. The smartphone was the first on the market to pack the latest Qualcomm®SnapdragonTM888 mobile platform and features one the best displays currently available, professionally tuned stereo speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon as well as a slew of other top-of-the-line specs.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
04:49aXIAOMI : Shines Mi 11 Spotlight on Burj Khalifa and Other Landmark Buildings
PU
02/08MARKET CHATTER : China's Smartphone Shipments Back to Pre-COVID-19 Levels in Jan..
MT
02/08CHINA'S SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS REBOUND : government data
RE
02/08XIAOMI : Unveils its Premium QLED TV for Vibrant, High-Quality Entertainment
PU
02/08XIAOMI : Mi 11 Takes Studio-grade Camera Features and Pro Performance Global
PU
02/04China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up
RE
02/03Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.7% On Profit-Taking, Soft Tech Sector
MT
02/02Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors
RE
02/02Huawei Retains Spot as China's Leading Smartphone Brand in Q4 2020
MT
02/01JACK MA : Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial lea..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 248 B 38 490 M 38 490 M
Net income 2020 13 250 M 2 059 M 2 059 M
Net cash 2020 35 228 M 5 475 M 5 475 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,3x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 687 B 88 656 M 107 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 24,29 CNY
Last Close Price 27,30 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-17.77%88 169
APPLE INC.3.18%2 298 458
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.47%497 310
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD11.46%21 302
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.24%982
FOCUSRITE PLC-4.65%815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ