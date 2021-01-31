Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/29
29.2 HKD   -0.34%
06:20aXIAOMI : Voluntary announcement - litigation
PU
06:18aXIAOMI : Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against U.S. to protect its interests
RE
01/30XIAOMI : sues US government over blacklist inclusion
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi : Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against U.S. to protect its interests

01/31/2021 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks visit Xiaomi brand's store in Kyiv

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Sunday that its legal complaint against the U.S. Department of Defense and the Treasury Department was to protect the company's interests, in a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company filed a complaint in a Washington district court on Friday against the U.S. Defense and Treasury Departments, seeking to remove the Chinese smartphone maker from an official list of companies with ties to China's military.

Xiaomi said the U.S. decision to include the company as a "communist Chinese military company" was "factually incorrect" and said it had asked the courts to declare the decision illegal.

The Defense Department, under the Trump administration in mid-January, added Xiaomi and eight other companies to the list, which requires American investors to divest their holdings in the firms by a set deadline.

Xiaomi has said that 75% of the company's voting rights, under a weighted structure, were held by co-founders Lin Bin and Lei Jun, with no ownership or control from an individual or entity affiliated with the military.

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Frances Kerry and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
06:20aXIAOMI : Voluntary announcement - litigation
PU
06:18aXIAOMI : Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against U.S. to protect it..
RE
01/30XIAOMI : sues US government over blacklist inclusion
AQ
01/29XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against U.S. Defense, Treasury ban
RE
01/29XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against U.S. Defense, Treasury ban
RE
01/29Qorvo Likely to Benefit From Structural 5G Growth, Oppenheimer Says
MT
01/29XIAOMI : Forget About Cables and Charging Stands With Revolutionary Mi Air Charg..
PU
01/29XIAOMI INTRODUCES LATEST MID-RANGE A : Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T
PU
01/29XIAOMI : New survey finds 70% of consumers improved home during COVID-19, more t..
PU
01/28XIAOMI : Canalys Says China Smartphone Market Declines 11% In 2020 As Huawei Una..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 248 B 38 546 M 38 546 M
Net income 2020 13 250 M 2 062 M 2 062 M
Net cash 2020 35 228 M 5 483 M 5 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,5x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 609 B 94 779 M 94 794 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 24,31 CNY
Last Close Price 24,20 CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Bin Lin Vice Chairman & President-Smartphone Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-12.05%94 779
APPLE INC.3.32%2 215 357
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.23%492 673
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD6.44%20 405
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.51%1 013
FOCUSRITE PLC-1.86%838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ