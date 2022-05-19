Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Xiaomi Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/19 04:08:33 am EDT
11.08 HKD   -4.97%
06:20aXiaomi Swung to First-Quarter Loss Amid Higher Costs
DJ
06:09aXiaomi's Q1 revenue falls 4.6% due to COVID, supply chain disruptions
RE
01:49aChina’s Smartphone Shipments Plunge 29.2% in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi Swung to First-Quarter Loss Amid Higher Costs

05/19/2022 | 06:20am EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


Xiaomi Corp. said Thursday that it swung to a net loss for the first quarter due to higher costs and unfavorable fair-value changes on investments.

The Chinese consumer-electronics company posted a first-quarter loss of 530.7 million Chinese yuan ($78.6 million), compared with net profit of CNY7.79 billion a year earlier.

Revenue fell to CNY73.35 billion from CNY76.88 billion a year ago.

Xiaomi said research and development costs rose 16% to CNY3.5 billion during the quarter, while selling and marketing expenses increased 26%, partly due to higher overseas shipping logistics costs. Fair-value changes on investments swung to a loss of CNY3.6 billion from a gain of CNY2.1 billion in the first quarter last year.

The continued supply shortage of key components and a resurgence of Covid-19 variants also negatively affected the overall demand and supply situation of the smartphone market in the first quarter, Xiaomi said.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 0619ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.77892 Delayed Quote.5.96%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -4.97% 11.08 Delayed Quote.-38.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 350 B 51 859 M 51 859 M
Net income 2022 17 994 M 2 664 M 2 664 M
Net cash 2022 66 718 M 9 879 M 9 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 B 36 993 M 36 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 34 421
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 10,03 CNY
Average target price 14,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.31%36 993
APPLE INC.-20.70%2 279 197
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-43.29%13 532
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.37%9 988
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-29.41%975
DZS INC.-9.49%405