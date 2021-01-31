Log in
XIAOMI CORPORATION    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/29
29.2 HKD   -0.34%
06:20aXIAOMI : Voluntary announcement - litigation
PU
06:18aXIAOMI : Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against U.S. to protect its interests
RE
01/30XIAOMI : sues US government over blacklist inclusion
AQ
Xiaomi : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LITIGATION

01/31/2021 | 06:20am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集团

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LITIGATION

This announcement is made by Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated January 15, 2021.

In relation to the news release issued by the Department of Defense of the United States on January 14, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time) adding the Company to the list of qualifying entities prepared in response to section 1237 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 1999 (the "NDAA"), the Company announced on January 15, 2021 that it will take appropriate courses of action to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company filed proceedings in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia against the Department of Defense and the Department of the Treasury of the United States on January 29, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time). The Company believes that the decision to include the Company as a "Communist Chinese Military Company" under the NDAA by the Department of Defense and the Department of the Treasury of the United States (the "Decision") was factually incorrect and has deprived the Company of legal due process. With a view to protecting the interests of the global users, partners, employees and shareholders of the Company, the Company has pleaded to the courts to declare the Decision illegal and that it be reversed.

The Company will keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of any further material developments in connection with the proceedings by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

1

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, January 31, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Lin Bin as Vice-Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Chew Shou Zi as Executive Director, Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 11:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
