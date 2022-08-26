Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Xiaomi Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:43 2022-08-26 am EDT
11.74 HKD   +2.80%
02:33aXiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce electric cars - Bloomberg News
08/23Xiaomi Corporation commences an Equity Buyback for 2,502,274,713 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization granted on June 2, 2022.
08/23Chinese airline owner Juneyao Group plans to enter booming EV market -sources
Xiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce electric cars - Bloomberg News

08/26/2022 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Xiaomi logos are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is in talks with Beijing Automotive Group Co to collaborate on producing electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two giants are exploring different options including Xiaomi buying a stake in Beijing Hyundai No 2 plant, the report said.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 20.69% 2.44 Delayed Quote.-39.40%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.33% 19000 End-of-day quote.13.10%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 2.13% 192000 End-of-day quote.-8.13%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 2.80% 11.74 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 302 B 44 087 M 44 087 M
Net income 2022 7 120 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
Net cash 2022 47 084 M 6 874 M 6 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 248 B 36 178 M 36 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 869
Free-Float 58,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 9,97 CNY
Average target price 11,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Managers and Directors
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-39.58%36 178
APPLE INC.-4.25%2 692 333
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-51.25%11 644
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-53.77%8 790
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-25.00%1 032
DZS INC.-10.17%411