Xiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce electric cars - Bloomberg News
08/26/2022 | 02:33am EDT
(Reuters) - Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is in talks with Beijing Automotive Group Co to collaborate on producing electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The two giants are exploring different options including Xiaomi buying a stake in Beijing Hyundai No 2 plant, the report said.
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)