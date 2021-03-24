Xiaomi : 2020 Q4 Results Presentation
Disclaimer
Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:40:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
249 B
38 137 M
38 137 M
Net income 2020
13 445 M
2 061 M
2 061 M
Net cash 2020
36 629 M
5 616 M
5 616 M
P/E ratio 2020
38,8x
Yield 2020
0,01%
Capitalization
528 B
81 047 M
80 978 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,98x
EV / Sales 2021
1,43x
Nbr of Employees
20 881
Free-Float
55,8%
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
36
Average target price
24,94 CNY
Last Close Price
21,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target
62,6%
Spread / Average Target
15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-45,5%
