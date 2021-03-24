Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Xiaomi Corporation    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/23
25.65 HKD   -4.11%
10:41aXIAOMI  : Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats
RE
10:41aXIAOMI  : 2020 Q4 Results Presentation
PU
10:37aXIAOMI  : TikTok owner ByteDance hires CFO in a step towards IPO
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xiaomi : 2020 Q4 Results Presentation

03/24/2021 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'

'

'

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XIAOMI CORPORATION
10:41aXIAOMI  : Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats
RE
10:41aXIAOMI  : 2020 Q4 Results Presentation
PU
10:37aXIAOMI  : TikTok owner ByteDance hires CFO in a step towards IPO
RE
10:10aXiaomi president says chip shortage has increased costs, may pass on to consu..
RE
09:53aXiaomi president says chip shortage has increased costs, may pass on to consu..
RE
08:07aXIAOMI  : reports solid revenue and profit growth for 2020
PU
07:05aXIAOMI  : Appointment and resignation of executive director
PU
07:03aMARKET CHATTER : Xiaomi to Launch New Mid-Range Smartphones in South Korea
MT
06:58aXIAOMI  : Share transaction acquisition of 50.09% shareholding in zimi internati..
PU
12:27aKingsoft Swings to Profit in 2020 as Pandemic Drives Demand for Online Office..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 249 B 38 137 M 38 137 M
Net income 2020 13 445 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net cash 2020 36 629 M 5 616 M 5 616 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,8x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 528 B 81 047 M 80 978 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 24,94 CNY
Last Close Price 21,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-22.74%78 956
APPLE INC.-7.65%2 081 556
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.51%18 004
DIGIA OYJ-1.86%232
DORO AB (PUBL)22.06%172
GIGASET AG7.33%51
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ