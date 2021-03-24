Xiaomi : 2020 Q4 Results Presentation

Financials CNY USD Sales 2020 249 B 38 137 M 38 137 M Net income 2020 13 445 M 2 061 M 2 061 M Net cash 2020 36 629 M 5 616 M 5 616 M P/E ratio 2020 38,8x Yield 2020 0,01% Capitalization 528 B 81 047 M 80 978 M EV / Sales 2020 1,98x EV / Sales 2021 1,43x Nbr of Employees 20 881 Free-Float 55,8% Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 36 Average target price 24,94 CNY Last Close Price 21,52 CNY Spread / Highest target 62,6% Spread / Average Target 15,9% Spread / Lowest Target -45,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Xiang Wang President Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) XIAOMI CORPORATION -22.74% 78 956 APPLE INC. -7.65% 2 081 556 WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD 0.51% 18 004 DIGIA OYJ -1.86% 232 DORO AB (PUBL) 22.06% 172 GIGASET AG 7.33% 51