Xiaomi : Celebrates 1000 Xiaomi Stores Event with Mi Fans Across the World

The opening of the 1000th Xiaomi Storeamid pressure of Covid-19 pandemic is testament to the strong potential of Xiaomi's global retail business

June 5, 2021, Beijing, CHINA - Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced it has opened over 1000 Xiaomi Stores in global markets*, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Xiaomi is holding a 1000 Xiaomi Store event both online and offline, offering exclusive gifts and promotional sales as an expression of gratitude to the Mi Fans and loyal customers that have helped the company reach these new heights.



Against all odds - 1000th Xiaomi Store opens following fastest growth year yet



This significant feat was achieved despite the challenging circumstances faced by brick-and-mortar shops around the world. Xiaomi Store success defying this trend is a testament to the strength of the Xiaomi brand among consumers and the enormous potential for Xiaomi's business to prosper in global markets.



Xiaomi Stores are independent offline retail shops established and operated by Xiaomi's own partners. All of the global Xiaomi Stores are run in accordance with Xiaomi standards and exclusively sell officially authorized Xiaomi products. Xiaomi Stores are therefore high-standard, official representatives of the company's offline retail business.



Global Xiaomi Store campaign - 5 years on



The first global Xiaomi Store opened its doors to our Mi Fans in Singapore in 2016. Since then, the number of shop fronts have expanded rapidly across the globe.



To mark this momentous occasion, Xiaomi is launching the 1000 Xiaomi Stores celebration both online and offline as a way of giving back to the countless Xiaomi consumers and Mi Fans that have supported the company and believed in its products over the years.



The celebrations will kick off with an online promotional event along with large sales available at most offline Xiaomi Stores**. Exclusive event gifts will come with a specially designed Xiaomi logo composed of the phrase 'Thank You' in dozens of different languages - an expression of gratitude to all of the Mi Fans who have made this milestone possible.





Xiaomi has expanded its footprint at the fastest pace ever, since the Xiaomi Store program began in 2016. We can think of no better way to give back to all of the Mi Fans that have supported us during this challenging year than hosting this celebration across our markets.

*ExcludingMainland China and India.**Please refer to your local market for promotional details.

About Xiaomi Corporation



Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform at its core.

With an equal emphasis on innovation and quality, Xiaomi continuously pursues high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi ranked 3rd globally in terms of smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 324.8 million smart devices connected to its platform, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to 2019. It also ranked 7th among internet companies.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.



For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://blog.mi.com/en/

