    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
  Report
Xiaomi : GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8A.18(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

04/25/2021 | 07:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE

WITH RULE 8A.18(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company") hereby advises shareholders and other investors that it has applied for, and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has granted, a waiver (the "Waiver") from Rule 8A.18(1) of the Listing Rules to facilitate the transfer by Mr. Lin Bin ("Mr. Lin"), an executive director and Vice-Chairman of the Company, of his 95% equity interest in Apex Star LLC, a company that holds class A ordinary shares of the Company, to Mr. Lin's family trust (where Mr. Lin is the trustee) (the "Trust Arrangement"). The Company applied for the Waiver, and the Waiver was granted, on the bases, among others, that Mr. Lin will retain a beneficial interest in the class A ordinary shares and be in a position to control the voting rights attached to the class A ordinary shares under the Trust Arrangement.

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, April 25, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Lin Bin as Vice-Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Liu De as Executive Director, Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xiaomi Corporation published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 249 B 38 300 M 38 300 M
Net income 2020 13 445 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
Net cash 2020 36 629 M 5 640 M 5 640 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 566 B 87 117 M 87 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 22 074
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 25,40 CNY
Last Close Price 22,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-18.52%87 117
APPLE INC.1.23%2 254 977
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.22%498 136
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.46%18 507
HTC CORPORATION35.93%1 218
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.38%913
