Xiaomi : GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 8A.18(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE

WITH RULE 8A.18(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

Xiaomi Corporation (the "Company") hereby advises shareholders and other investors that it has applied for, and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has granted, a waiver (the "Waiver") from Rule 8A.18(1) of the Listing Rules to facilitate the transfer by Mr. Lin Bin ("Mr. Lin"), an executive director and Vice-Chairman of the Company, of his 95% equity interest in Apex Star LLC, a company that holds class A ordinary shares of the Company, to Mr. Lin's family trust (where Mr. Lin is the trustee) (the "Trust Arrangement"). The Company applied for the Waiver, and the Waiver was granted, on the bases, among others, that Mr. Lin will retain a beneficial interest in the class A ordinary shares and be in a position to control the voting rights attached to the class A ordinary shares under the Trust Arrangement.

Hong Kong, April 25, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Lin Bin as Vice-Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Liu De as Executive Director, Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Director, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Prof. Tong Wai Cheung Timothy and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.