XIAOMI CORPORATION    1810   KYG9830T1067

XIAOMI CORPORATION

(1810)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/23
25.65 HKD   -4.11%
10:41aXIAOMI  : Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats
10:41aXIAOMI  : 2020 Q4 Results Presentation
10:37aXIAOMI  : TikTok owner ByteDance hires CFO in a step towards IPO
Xiaomi : Phone maker Xiaomi's profit surges as Huawei retreats

03/24/2021 | 10:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported a 36.7% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as Android rival Huawei steadily retreats from the global market due to U.S.-led sanctions.

Adjusted net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31 rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million), beating analysts' expectations of 2.9 billion yuan.

Sales jumped 24.8% year on year to 70.5 billion yuan. Smartphone sales, which account for the bulk of its revenue, hit 42.6 billion yuan, a 38.4% increase.

In the October-December quarter, Xiaomi's shipments in China surged 52% from a year earlier, and the company cornered 15% of the market share.

Following a ban by Washington on key components placed on its smartphones, handset shipments by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plummeted both in China and overseas, according to market research reports.

Anticipating the opportunity, Xiaomi and other Android-based smartphone makers ramped up production of their devices towards the end of last year.

This, however, contributed to an ongoing chip shortage that was partly caused by demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic, outstripping supply from chipmakers such as Qualcomm.

In an earnings call, Xiaomi President Wang Xiang said that the chip shortage's associated cost increases might get passed on to consumers in some cases.

"We are feeling pressure, but we are looking okay," Wang told investors.

In February, Xiaomi Vice-president Lu Weibing called it an "extreme shortage".

Overseas sales grew 27.6% to 33.8 billion yuan, accounting for 47.9% of the company's revenue.

That marks a slight return to a reliance on its home market as the company in the first quarter of 2020 had reported over 50% of its revenue came from international markets for the first time.

The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday also announced that Shou Zi Chew, president of its international department and an executive director, had resigned.

TikTok owner ByteDance said it had hired Chew for a newly created role as chief finance officer, in a sign the tech company is moving towards a much-anticipated initial public offering of one or some of its businesses.

Xiaomi also announced it would acquire the remaining 50.09% in Zimi, the maker of Xiaomi's branded portable phone chargers, following earlier minority stake purchases. Xiaomi said the latest share purchase was valued at $204.7 million.

Xiaomi reported 2020 annual revenue of 245.9 billion yuan, up 19.4%. Adjusted profit rose 12.58% to 13 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 249 B 38 137 M 38 137 M
Net income 2020 13 445 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net cash 2020 36 629 M 5 616 M 5 616 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,8x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 528 B 81 047 M 80 978 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 881
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart XIAOMI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Xiaomi Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XIAOMI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 24,94 CNY
Last Close Price 21,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Lei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiang Wang President
Alain Lam Chief Financial Officer
Yan Qi SVP-Internal Operations & Public Affairs
Dong Sheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XIAOMI CORPORATION-22.74%78 956
APPLE INC.-7.65%2 081 556
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.51%18 004
DIGIA OYJ-1.86%232
DORO AB (PUBL)22.06%172
GIGASET AG7.33%51
